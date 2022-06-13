As the middle of June approaches, North Carolina enters another huge football recruiting week.

The Tar Heels host a seven-on-seven as well as an offensive and defensive lineman camps later in the week, and then two official visits beginning Friday. Saturday evening is the annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp, as numerous targeted prospects will be on hand.

Brown and his staff are looking to continue a trend this month that includes two commitments already, with hopes and expectations of a few more coming before July hits.