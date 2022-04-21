Big time DT Jamaal Jarrett names his top five and has a leader

Jamaal Jarrett has been one of the stars of the spring camp season after an impressive showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte and now the big time defensive tackle is taking the next step in his recruitment. The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley star just named North Carolina , Clemson , Georgia , LSU , and Auburn his top five schools. Rivals.com spoke to Jarrett to breakdown each of the five teams and his upcoming visit schedule. Jarrett also formally named a leader.

LSU- "I like how coach Cain keeps it real with me," Jarrett said. "He's watching my film and telling me what I need to work on stuff. I really respect that. Louisiana has a lot of great stuff surrounding the school. The school also has my majors. I'm definitely going to take an official visit there and to all of my top five.

Auburn- "I just love all the love from the staff," he said. "Defensive tackle from the 2022 class Enyce Sledge has been pretty much my mentor. The beginning of my recruiting process was like the beginning of 2021 so he's been like that big brother figure for me. Him going to Auburn has helped me look at Auburn even more because I'll be able to go in with him and play with him. The coaches seem really cool too. LSU and Auburn to be the school that I like go to for the first time."

North Carolina- "I just love how they were my first offer and my first school to ever give me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career," said Jarrett. "I've always loved being on campus over there. The recruiting coordinators and coaches, we all have a great bond. Of course, Mack Brown is a legendary Hall of Fame coach and has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. UNC is going to shock the world. I really think UNC is going to do really good with Mack Brown before he leaves.

"Travis (Shaw) being over there is pretty big for me," he said. "Seeing him and his process and how he took his process slow and how he developed as a player at Grimsley and being that in-state role model, it's a lot. I could see myself doing that."

Clemson- "I just love coach Swinney, coach Hall, coach Eason, and coach Goodwin," Jarrett said. "I love how they recruit and how they build the relationship before going on the visit. Seeing guys like Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and Payton Page, their defensive line is legit. I can see myself playing with them.

"They just picked up coach Nick Eason from Auburn," he said. "He has 19 years experience in the NFL coaching and playing. They already got monsters on the defensive line and now they have a monster defensive line coach."

Georgia- "What this draft class is looking like just opens my eyes up even more about Georgia," said Jarrett. "Them having all those players in the draft, they're 'Running Back U' and 'D-Line U' so it's crazy. Georgia alone is producing great athletes. That really opened my eyes. On my previous visit I got to see them practice and watch film to see how I would fit in on their defensive line. I can see myself playing there and going there and fitting in the defensive line room. Georgia alone is just a great school. I talk to coach Smart and coach Scott everyday. Georgia is my top school right now."