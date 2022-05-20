Big Weekend Ahead With 5 Official Visits Scheduled
North Carolina will host five players for their official visits this weekend in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels currently have two verbal commitments for the class of 2023 in quarterback Tad Hudson and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news