North Carolina finally got back on the winning track Saturday with a 49-26 victory over Western Carolina at Kenan Stadium.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive statistics versus the Catamounts:





*Twenty Tar Heels registered tackles on defense paced by Trey Morrison with 6 tackles. Also of note: Chris Collins had 3 tackles and Jake Lawler had 2.

Also, UNC registered five sacks with Lawler registering 2 and one each by Morrison, Xach Gill and Jason Strowbridge.





*WCU had eight explosive runs (10 or more yards) with QB Tyrie Adams responsible for seven of them. His long run on the day went for 25 yards.

Breaking down UNC’s run defense vs. WCU:

-Left end – 6 attempts for 11 yards (1.8 average) with a long of 15 yards

-Left tackle – 1 attempt for 0 yards

-Left guard – 1 attempt for no yards

-Between LG & C – 1 attempt for minus-2 yards

-Between RG & C – 4 attempts for 33 yards (8.3 average) with a long of 25 yards

-Right guard – 2 attempts for 5 yards (2.5 average) with a long of 6 yards

-Right tackle – 2 attempts for minus-4 yards (minus-2.0 average) with a long of 0 yards

-Right end – 1 attempt for 2 yards

-QB Scrambles – 10 attempts for 121 yards (12.1 average) with a long of 23 yards





*UNC limited Adams to 18 of 37 passing but he threw for 290 yards. He dropped back 51 times and the Tar Heels sacked him four times and forced him to scramble 10 times, which he gained 121 yards.

Two of Adams’ passes were dropped and the UNC defense batted one down.

*WCU’s passing breakdown:

-2-3 with 41 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage

-12-19 with 157 yards on passes thrown between 1-9 yards downfield

-3-7 with 67 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield

-1-4 with 24 yards on passes thrown more than 20 yards downfield





*UNC’s pass coverage breakdown:

-Greg Ross was targeted 7 times allowing 4 receptions for an average of 13.0

-Cole Holcomb was targeted 4 times allowing 2 receptions for an average 13.5

-Dominique Ross was targeted 4 times allowing 4 receptions for an average of 29.0

-Trey Morrison was targeted 3 times allowing 2 receptions for an average of 7.5

-DeAndre Hollins was targeted 3 times allowing 1 reception for 10 yards

-Myles Dorn was targeted 3 times allowing 2 receptions for an average of 12.0

-Patrice Rene was targeted 3 times allowing 0 receptions

-Corey Bell was targeted 3 times allowing 1 reception for 15 yards

-Allen Artis was targeted 2 times allowing 2 receptions for an average of 15.0 yards

-D.J. Ford was targeted 1 time allowing 0 receptions

-J.K. Britt was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 10 yards