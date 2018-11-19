North Carolina finally got back on the winning track Saturday with a 49-26 victory over Western Carolina at Kenan Stadium.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive statistics versus the Catamounts:





*Seven Tar Heels ran the ball from scrimmage Saturday with each of them garnering at least one first down.

In all, the Heels ran the ball 50 times for 303 yards with 146 yards coming after contact. The Heels had nine explosive runs (10 yards or more) with Javonte Williams having three and two each from Michael Carter and British Brooks.





*Breaking down UNC’s runs through the eight gaps from end to end:

-Left end – 6 attempts for 15 yards (2.5 average) with a long of 7 yards

-Left tackle – 5 attempts for 23 yards (4.6 average) with a long of 11 yards

-Left guard – 6 attempts for 39 yards (6.5 average) with a long of 11 yards

-Between LG & C – 2 attempts for 5 yards (2.5 average) with a long of 4 yards

-Between RG & C – 7 attempts for 75 yards (10.7 average) with a long of 29 yards

-Right guard – 9 attempts for 85 yards (9.4 average) with a long of 22 yards

-Right tackle – 7 attempts for 29 yards (4.1 average) with a long of 12 yards

-Right end – 5 attempts for 11 yards (2.2 average) with a long of 7 yards





*Nathan Elliott completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 308 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Three of his passes were dropped and none of his pass attempts were determined to be throwaways.

Elliott was blitzed just four times completing 3 of 4 attempts with 37 yards and an interception. Twelve of Elliott’s completions went for first downs and none were batted down.





*Breaking down Elliott’s passing Saturday:

-He was 9-11 with 90 yards and a TD on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage

-He was 3-6 with 15 yards and two INTs on passes thrown between 1 and 9 yards downfield

-He was 3-3 with 61 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield

-He was 3-4 with 136 yards and a TD on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield





*Manny Miles completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown. He dropped back to pass five times and scrambled once.

Breaking down Miles’ passes Saturday:

-He was 1-1 for 12 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage

-He did not attempt a pass between 1 and 9 yards downfield

-He was 0-2 on passes thrown between 10 and 19 yards downfield

-He was 1-1 with 38 yards and a TD on his pass thrown more than 20 yards downfield





*Eleven Tar Heels caught passes and 12 were targeted.

Of UNC’s 358 passing yards, 221 came after the catch.

Breakdown of receiving targets:

-Jordon Brown was targeted 3 times with 3 receptions for an average of 10.0 per catch

-Anthony Ratliff-Williams was targeted 6 times with 4 receptions for an average of 21.0 per catch

-Jake Bargas was targeted 2 times with 2 receptions for an average of 20.5 yards per catch and a TD

-Roscoe Johnson was targeted 2 times with 1 reception for 12 yards

-Thomas Jackson was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 17 yards and a TD

-Dyami Brown was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 11 yards

-Beau Corrales was targeted 3 times with 2 receptions for an average of 6.5 yards per catch

-Carl Tucker was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 30 yards

-Rontavius Groves was targeted 3 times with 2 receptions for an average of 35.5 yards and a TD

-Garrett Walston was targeted 1 time with no receptions

-Dazz Newsome was targeted 2 times with 1 reception for 5 yards

-Javonte Williams was targeted 3 times with 2 receptions for an average of 19.0 yards per catch