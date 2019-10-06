News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 16:49:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking Down UNC's Defensive Numbers Vs. Georgia Tech

THI breaks down UNC's defensive numbers from its win Saturday at Georgia Tech
THI breaks down UNC's defensive numbers from its win Saturday at Georgia Tech (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina ended a three-game losing streak Saturday defeating Georgia Tech, 38-22, in Atlanta. Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive stats from their third win in six games, includin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}