News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 18:17:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking Down UNC's Defensive Stats Vs. Duke

THI breaks down Dominique Ross (3) and the Tar Heels' defensive numbers from Saturday's victory.
THI breaks down Dominique Ross (3) and the Tar Heels' defensive numbers from Saturday's victory. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

THI breaks down North Carolina’s defensive numbers from the Tar Heels’ 20-17 win over Duke on Saturday in Chapel Hill.Here is a breakdown of UNC’s stats: *9 Tar Heels that played 10 or more snaps g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}