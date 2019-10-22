CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina junior forward Garrison Brooks is ready to take the next step. Brooks is the only returning upperclassman starter from last year’s team and one of two upperclassmen, alongside senior guard Brandon Robinson, that averaged more than 10 minutes a game. He’s played more minutes in his career for the Tar Heels than anyone on the current roster and is also the Tar Heels' top returning scorer. On a team that has four true freshmen and two graduate transfers, the LaFayette, AL, native will be relied on heavily as a leader this season. Stepping into that role is something Brooks has not only had to prepare for, but originally didn’t expect to have to do at this point in his career. “It’s one of those things I’ve had to learn how to do,” Brooks said. “Of course, I didn’t think it was going to be this year where I was going to be needed as a leader, but I’m willing to step up and provide that role for us.” Although his new responsibility comes with a learning curve, Brooks has improved his game every year since he first arrived in Chapel Hill in the summer of 2017, and he’ll need to continue that trend for more reasons than one. During his freshman campaign, Brooks started in 16 of UNC's 37 games, averaging 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. His numbers weren’t exceptional but he showed glimpses of potential, scoring 10-plus points in five games, including a 74-69 win over fifth-ranked Duke, and earning eight defensive player of the game awards.

Brooks scored 14 points and grabbed 8 boards in a win at Duke last year. (Jenna Miller THI)

Looking back, Brooks knows he wasn’t mentally nor physically where he needed to be that first year. Hindsight is 20/20 and, if he could go back, he has plenty of words of wisdom for his younger self. “Take better care of yourself, you obviously didn’t do it enough your freshman year,” Brooks said. “Just keep working hard and try to be persistent with what you do… Just be more comfortable, try to loosen up. You’re really tight, you’re scared, you’re nervous to make a mistake.” Based on his production in 2018, Brooks headed his own advice. As a sophomore, his numbers rose to 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while having the highest field goal percentage on the team at 57.4. He also started all 36 games, averaging 23 minutes, and finished with 10 or more points in 12 of those games, more than doubling his tally from the previous year. Along with his improved stats, Brooks was rewarded as the Tar Heels’ defensive player of the game a team-leading 12 times. For his head coach, Brooks' experience and defensive production help set him apart from his upperclassmen teammates. “Sterling (Manley) and Huff (Brandon Huffman) and Andrew (Platek) have been here as long as Garrison but Garrison’s had more time on the court, so there’s a respect for it,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “When you’re the defensive player of the year, your teammates respect that a great deal, too.”

Brooks needs to grab a lot of rebounds aas well as lead this season. (Jenna Miller, THI)