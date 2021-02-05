TarHeelIllustrated - Brown Discusses Early Enrollees, Balfour, Competition & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss two new players added to the program as well as new running backs coach Larry Porter, plus he fielded questions about a variety of topics.

UNC signed one high school senior in the recent National Signing Day, as Dontae Balfour inked with the Tar Heels on Wednesday, plus UNC welcomed Tennessee graduate transfer Ty Chandler in January.

In addition, Brown went into detail about why he hired Larry Porter as the running backs coach, how it came about, and hit on some recruiting issues, what the team is doing as it prepares for spring practice next month, and even a little tid bit about country music star Eric Church, who will sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Above is video of Brown’s full press conference and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*UNC brought in 12 early enrollees for the freshman class last month and each are doing well, Brown says. They are working separately from the rest of the team, however, so strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess can work with them and they get their bodies more acclimated to being at this level.

“With the new guys, too, the nutritionist spends so much time with them trying to make sure they get the right eating habits and work on their weights and get the desirable weight that we would want to start spring practice,” Brown said.

“We can watch them work out, they can’t work out with a football yet, so we can’t even watch them throw or catch. They’re getting adjusted, they seem to be happy, they’re doing well. So it is off to a very good start.

“We work the 12 early enrollees separate from the rest of the team because Brian Hess is really into training the guys and making sure they know what to do before they get hurt or do too much trying to show off to the older guys. So we will keep them separate until about the week before spring practice and then we’ll work them in.”





*Brown was asked his thoughts about the early enrollees based on what little he has seen and also what he has heard from Hess and others in the program that have seen a lot of them.

The early enrollees are: WR Gavin Blackwell, J.J. Jones, Kobe Paysour; RB Caleb Hood; QB Drake Maye; OL Diego Pounds; DL Keeshawn Silver, Jahvaree Ritzie; LB Ra Ra Dillworth, Power Echols; DB DeAndre Boykins, Dontavius Nash.

“The two linebackers can really run, and that we knew,” Brown said. “All three receivers are fluid and they can fly. These guys looked well-coached coming in. Diego Pounds is 6-6, 335 and can really move his feet and run.

“Then you’ve got 275-pound Jahvaree Ritchie, who actually ran cross country for his mom. And you’ve got big country in Keeshawn Silver that’s sitting there, he’s 290 pounds at probably 6-5 or 6-6.

“Just to throw out a few of those guys, Caleb Hood’s 232 pounds and really strong. And that will be one of the first (new RB) Coach (Larry) Porter will have to do is take a quarterback, like a (former Tar Heel) Leon Johnson, and so many great ones that have played here, and turn him into a running back. He looks really good. How fast will be come? Can he pass protect, can he protect the ball? You go back, and I’m sure the same thing was said about Ethan Horton and Leon Johnson. They’re two of the best backs that we’ve had in our history.

“Dontavius Nash is tall and he can run… Drake Maye is fluid and more athletic than a lot of people give him credit for, just watching him run. DeAndre Boykins is a workout machine. You can tell he’s worked out about every day of his life because he’s in shape, he’s strong. He’ll play nickel for us, and the guys are really excited about him.”





*One of the reasons UNC went ahead and brought in another defensive back with the 2021 class, signing Balfour on Wednesday, is because of the uncertainty surrounding Javon Terry. Terry opted out this past season but now has a lower leg injury and will miss spring practice, plus they aren’t sure if he will be ready for fall camp. In addition, with Bryce Watts transferring and Patrice Rene choosing to use the year the NCAA gave back to each player at Rutgers, adding a DB was a priority.

Balfour was originally likely headed to Auburn, but when Gus Malzahn was fired, Balfour was open to other schools and became a target of UNC’s.

“He was on our radar, and when it changed, we jumped on him immediately to start the second part of the recruiting class,” Brown said. “We felt really good about him and the addition.”

Brown later added, “We love that Dontae is a tall corner, he’s got a lot of length,” he said showing highlight clips of Balfour. “He’s 6-2. We love the fact that he plays basketball as well. He’s got great ball skills. You can see his breaking on the ball here, he can return it. He catches the ball at a high point and he has really good speed.

“We feel like he’ll fit in that defensive backs room really well. Very good ball skills. And we continually talk about getting a lot of turnovers, he can come off the corner, he’s very physical, he’s a big hitter. We like everything about this guy. Plus, he’s averaging 20 points a game in basketball, and we love the fact that the guy’s a really good basketball player.”

UNC’s composite ranking, using the major recruiting services, is No. 14 nationally.

“This is a very good class that should help us moving forward,” Brown said.





*The competition within a college football program never stops. It’s early February, but the Tar Heels are competing against each other at seemingly everything.

“We divide them into teams right now as an entire team,” Brown explained. “They get points if they eat the right meals, if they’re on time. They get points if they win the competition in lifting, they get points if they win the competition in running.

“So, all of the guys right now are competing daily to help their team get where they need to be.”





*UNC opened up sales of season tickets for this coming season, and Brown was sure to mention it. He’s optimistic norm will return for the season.

“They said the phones were ringing off the hook, and that’s exciting for the future,” he said. “We expect to sell out all of our season tickets again, and hopefully, if things continue to get better with COVID, we’ll be able to have a full house next year and get back to earth.”





*Country music star and big-time UNC fan Eric Church is singing the national anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Brown and Church are good friends.

“I can’t wait to hear him,” Brown said. “We’re working hard, because it sounds like he may be repping some Carolina stuff while he’s out there. That would be fun for us, too. But can’t wait to hear him and what a great compliment for him.”











