CHAPEL HILL – Coaching changes happen on almost every college football staff every year, even the best ones usually have some movement, so it wasn't such a surprise to see a couple of coaches leave Mack Brown's staff this offseason. For various reasons, Scott Boone and Tim Brewster are no longer at North Carolina, but the additions of Jovan Dewitt and John Lilly should excite UNC fans, as both bring a wealth of experience, successes and appear to fit in with the current staff's culture and vision. Brown discussed his new assistants during a pre-spring football press conference Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center. Here is what he said about both new coaches:



Brown On Jovan Dewitt:

Dewitt at Nebraska. (University Of Nebraska)

“Jovan Dewitt, a 21-year coaching veteran, he’s been nine years as a defensive coordinator, so I think he can really help our defensive staff because he worked two years with coach Bateman at Army. He knows this defense. He knows coach Bateman, he knows what we’re looking for and he, Jay and the other three guys should really be able to just start in spring like it’s the second year and Jovan not have a learning curve since he’s known this defense before. And he’s been a coordinator. He’s coached 11 years with linebackers. His, he had one guy that had the most sacks in 13 seasons at Nebraska that he coached a guy with a most tackles for loss in the last four seasons at Nebraska. “So, we’ve been trying to get better pass rush and we feel like that that’s something that, that he can help us with. Also, he’s seven years experience as a special teams coordinator and we’d got to get better in our special teams for to, to be a team in the middle of the league. The way you get better, faster is be the best special teams team in the league and, and hopefully in the country. So, seven combined punts and kickoff returns for touchdowns in the last four years. “So, we, we need to start blocking some kicks and we’d like to score on special teams. That’s important. Block for punts over the last two years at Nebraska has units combined for seven, a block seven kicks in his two seasons. That Army kickoff return unit was ranked fourth nationally at UCF and his punt return unit was ranked six nationally at UCF. “A kickoff returner was ranked third nationally at UCF and with Michael Carter and Dazz Newsome, we feel like those guys have a chance to be as good as anybody in the country in the NFL or in the return game and we’ll help them with their stock for the NFL. Also Jovan’s coached over 20 athletes that are in the NFL, so he, he not only knows who to recruit, but he developed some well and, and put some forward.”



Brown On John Lilly:

Lilly last season with the Browns. (ClevelandBrowns.com)

“Coach John Lilly… had worked with coach Searles at Georgia and when they were with coach Rick and John actually called here and said he would be really interested. The, the day that coach Brewster left, and then you start looking at John - and John’s a 27-year veteran. He’s produced multiple top-five classes as a recruiting coordinator when he was a recruiting coordinator at Florida state. He’s actually from this state, went to Guilford College, not from here.

“He’s from West Virginia, but he went to Guilford College and was a high school coach in this state before he went to Florida state, and then worked himself into the recruiting coordinator’s position and also the tight ends coach. And he is recruited in the ACC and the SEC because he left Florida state to go to Georgia. “He’s recruited North Carolina. He’s recruited Georgia, he’s recruited Florida, so it puts a fits our footprint in recruiting. He’s been a recruiting coordinator, so obviously he’s very, very good at it. He’s recruited guys like Roquan Smith, but cause award winner Antonio Cromartie, Ernie Sims, Orson Charles, Jordan Jenkins. “And then even from North Carolina, Nick Maddox, who we recruited, that was a great back in this state Everett Brown and Lamont Gallard. So the guy knows what he’s doing from a recruiting standpoint. He obviously coach great tight ends both at Florida state and at Georgia. He was a part of a national championship team at Florida state and got close at Georgia. He’s coached in nine New Year’s Six bowls. “He spent the last two jobs in the NFL with the Browns where his tight ends had the fourth most TD receptions in the NFL. And he got the Rams tied in the Lance Kendricks to career high 50 receptions. And two of the NFL guys Orson Charles and Arthur Lynch tied NS. He coached at Georgia, went to the NFL.



