CHAPEL HILL - There’s a popular narrative that a school being great at one sport often has a negative effect on the other sports at that institution. Such a theory usually associates football and basketball, suggesting being successful in one hinders the other.

Mack Brown doesn’t buy into that notion whatsoever. He believes the sports winning at a high level can coexist.

On Tuesday, Brown was introduced as the head football coach at North Carolina for the second time. And in Brown’s previous stint in Chapel Hill from 1988 to 1997, he transformed an average football program into a national powerhouse.

At the same time, legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith was churning out Final Four teams, NBA players galore and winning the national championship in 1993, the same year Brown led the Tar Heels to the first of three double-digit victory seasons while he was in Chapel Hill.

That transformation had a lot to do with Brown’s ability to recruit, particularly in state. In his 10-year run at UNC, Brown was responsible for some of the programs’ best ever recruiting classes, as his ability to bring in some of the top players in the state and across country was not only down to his ability as a recruiter, but the basketball program as well.

He knew both sports could not only succeed at the same time, but also help each other.

“We have a tremendous advantage because we have such a great basketball program,” Brown said during his introductory press conference Tuesday at the Loudermilk Center. “Kids love basketball and they love to come and see it and they love to be around it and be a part of it.