Brown Will Use Hoops To Help Football
CHAPEL HILL - There’s a popular narrative that a school being great at one sport often has a negative effect on the other sports at that institution. Such a theory usually associates football and basketball, suggesting being successful in one hinders the other.
Mack Brown doesn’t buy into that notion whatsoever. He believes the sports winning at a high level can coexist.
On Tuesday, Brown was introduced as the head football coach at North Carolina for the second time. And in Brown’s previous stint in Chapel Hill from 1988 to 1997, he transformed an average football program into a national powerhouse.
At the same time, legendary UNC basketball coach Dean Smith was churning out Final Four teams, NBA players galore and winning the national championship in 1993, the same year Brown led the Tar Heels to the first of three double-digit victory seasons while he was in Chapel Hill.
That transformation had a lot to do with Brown’s ability to recruit, particularly in state. In his 10-year run at UNC, Brown was responsible for some of the programs’ best ever recruiting classes, as his ability to bring in some of the top players in the state and across country was not only down to his ability as a recruiter, but the basketball program as well.
He knew both sports could not only succeed at the same time, but also help each other.
“We have a tremendous advantage because we have such a great basketball program,” Brown said during his introductory press conference Tuesday at the Loudermilk Center. “Kids love basketball and they love to come and see it and they love to be around it and be a part of it.
“Coach Smith, Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach (Bill) Guthridge always helped us to recruit. And that’s something that Roy will help us with again.”
Williams, who was only in Chapel Hill as an assistant to Smith for less than seven months (December 1987 to July 1988) while Brown was in his post as Carolina football coach, has always been more than happy to help other programs at North Carolina recruit.
“There’s not many programs, if any, on this campus that I haven’t helped them recruit and I enjoy doing that, I enjoy talking to the kids…,” Williams said Tuesday during a press conference at the Smith Center. “I mean, think about it, we’ve had some great chancellors and great presidents at this university, but this is my school, so it’s easier for me to do those things.”
As it stands, the Tar Heels could use some help on the recruiting trail. Currently, UNC’s 2019 football recruiting class is ranked No. 69 nationally, which would be the program’s lowest rated class since Rivals first started keeping track in 2002.
So, as Brown takes the reigns of a program that has only won five games over the past two seasons, change is desperately needed in Chapel Hill. And, in just his first day as the head man again, Brown already has a strategy in mind to help get this program back to where it once was.
“My strategy is to get the best players that we can…,” Brown said. “So, we will go back to the same process we’ve used everywhere and that’s find the best players that are as close to your campus as you can be, build your program with them, and then add superstars from outside.”
And if that means using a prospect’s excitement over UNC’s famous basketball team, even better.