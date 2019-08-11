CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s defense is ahead of its offense through nine practices in fall camp so far, Mack Brown said Sunday. But that’s the way it usually is nearing mid-August for most college football programs. Perhaps at no time has that been clearer for the 2019 Tar Heels than during Saturday’s scrimmage at Kenan Stadium, when the defense got the best of the offense. “Defense looked really good,” Brown said. “They forced turnovers, flew around, they chased the ball, especially the first defense. Offense was ready to play we though, they moved the ball some, they just weren’t consistent and weren’t focused, which is an area that we’ve really got to address. “Didn’t have many penalties, so they did a good job there. But we had two interceptions, we had a fumble inside the 5 (yard line), we had a holding penalty at the 15 going in. So just things that kept us from scoring, and that’s obviously not what we need.” The players made available to the media the last two days have acknowledged the defense is ahead of the offense, and so did their Hall of Fame coach when he fielded questions following Sunday’s practice.

“They’re embracing the scheme, they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now…,” Mack Brown said about his defense and the highly nuanced scheme of Jay Bateman's they're employing. “By and large the defense should be ahead of the offense and they are.” So the mission Sunday morning was for the offense to flex its muscles some, to show it learned from what went wrong Saturday. “We addressed all of that with the offense and had by far our best practice today,” Brown said. “Offense and defense competed, and it was a really good team practice.” Thus, the value of scrimmages is considerable, but seeing the team immediately bounce back gave Brown a reason to flash a slight smile when offering a deeper take on things. “It is, and we’ve got so many young ones they walk into Kenan Stadium for the first time and it changes, things just speed up,” Brown said. “They’re thinking opening game, they’re thinking Miami, they’re thinking fans in the seats, and it’s totally different. “So, it was great for us to get out there and have that scrimmage.”



The Quarterbacks?

In order: Fortin; Howell and Ruder last week at practice. (THI)

Three quarterbacks are currently battling for a pecking order from one-through-three, but only two played in the scrimmage. Redshirt freshman Jace Ruder did not participate, sitting it out with what UNC is calling a “lower body injury,” though he was back at practice Sunday morning.

As for the two that did play, redshirt freshman Cade Fortin and true freshman Sam Howell, Brown noted the process right now is about more than who will take the snaps. It was his way of maintaining a stated belief that everything will eventually sort itself out at that position. “Cade and Sam competed, but the offense was inconsistent,” Brown said. “We had dropped balls, interceptions, so neither quarterback separated yesterday.” The staff obviously isn’t much closer to naming a starter or primary backup now than when camp started. Brown has often spoken about the need for leadership with the position, but with the three players equally splitting reps it's a challenge stepping into that role. “It’s hard for any of the three to lead right now because none of them are the starter,” Brown said. “So that’s one of the negatives of having three. But what we’re doing with them is just trying to get some consistency. Who’s getting the ball into the end zone? “And now that we’re dealing with situations in practice – one-minute (drill) and such – (and) now that we’ve had our scrimmage, they’re understanding the offense did not play well. So right now, it’s not about the quarterback it’s about the whole offense getting better so we can decide on a quarterback.”



Any Separation At Other Positions?

Asked if there was any separation with some of the other key position battles, Brown went back to the defense outplaying the offense to hammer home a clear point.

“I think the separation yesterday was the defense really whipped the offense (and) that’s good for us,” he said. “We haven’t been consistently good on defense, we weren’t in the spring and with those guys back now that weren’t here in the spring, the offense ran it down the field in the spring and did whatever they wanted to. “So, it’s really, really good right now that the defense is stepping up and pressing the offense and making them get tougher and making them make better decisions and making them compete harder. That’s really helping us right now. We’d rather find out right now we’ve got some issues to fix than Sunday afternoon after South Carolina.”



Linebackers

Jeremiah Gemmel early in fall camp. (Kevin Roy, THI)

Senior safety Myles Dorn heaped some praise on the linebackers following the scrimmage, noting their smarts and speed. How does Brown think the group performed and how are they coming along?

“The group’s coming along well, it’s just the most inexperienced group in the country,” Brown replied. “You’ve got two older ones with John Smith and Dominique Ross but then (Chazz) Surratt’s never played (linebacker) in a ballgame, your two freshmen have never played in a college ballgame and then you’ve got (Jeremiah) Gemmel, who hadn’t played really at all at that position in a game and Matt Flint hadn’t played at all. “So, poor old (LB coach) Tommy (Thigpen) may lose his hair. They’re athletic and they’re trying and we’re making progress there. We didn’t have good fits early. This offense has got a lot of misdirection and a lot of things that make it hard for linebackers, and they’re doing a lot better now.”



Kicking Game Making Progress