Brown On Defensive Issues, Frustration, Reset & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday morning to discuss what was learned from the loss to Florida State, fixing the defensive issues, resetting team goals, the coaches taking accountability for the poor season, and much more.

*Sophomore DL Kristian Varner will miss the Miami game. Freshman RB Caleb Hood, who missed the last two games, will practice this week. And sophomore CB Storm Duck remains week-to-week.

*Two UNC students reportedly committed suicide over the weekend, and the school will have a wellness day Tuesday. So, Brown wanted to address this before getting into the football stuff.

“I had an opportunity to see a little piece on (Ohio State Football Coach) Ryan Day this weekend and his family and saw that his dad had taken his life at 31 years old,” Brown said. “And Ryan and his wife have worked hard for mental health and trying to help the mental health crisis across the country.

“And then this weekend – I wanted to touch this first – we lost two students on campus it seems to suicides. As tough as it is out there for all of our families, I’ve got six grandkids and four children and all of us love our families.

“And we had a situation with (former Tar Heel) Jake Lawler, when we first got here, where he came to us after we talked about it some and said, ‘I need some help.’ We got him help and he’s flourishing and having a great life out in L.A. now.

“So please, anybody out there that’s struggling or if you have a fiend that’s struggling, get them some information, get them some help. It’s such an awful loss of life, and especially for young people, and so hurtful to the families and the friends, and it’s so confusing to everybody that I ask you to spread the word.

“It seems worse now. It’s the second leading (cause of) death for young people between 15 and 34. So it’s out there and it’s out there way too much.”





*Brown started out the remainder of the presser sharing his unhappiness over how the defense played Saturday, particularly in the second and third quarters when they allowed 35 points and 352 total yards. Even with that performance, FSU is No. 76 in the nation in total offense and No. 82 in scoring averaging 26.7 points, but the Seminoles were at 25 points per game heading into this past weekend. So, they scored 10 points above their average in the 35-25 triumph.

“We missed 11 assignments, we missed 14 tackles, they were 7 of 10 on third down, 11of 13 in passing, and they an inconsistent passing team coming in – three touchdowns,” Brown said, before continuing. “They were able to run the ball (238 yards) and the were three-for-three in the red zone.

“We didn’t sack them, we didn’t force any turnovers, (and) it’s the worst defensive performance that we’ve had.”





*Penalties were a killer Saturday, as the Heels were flagged 12 times for 110 yards, the most for the program since the opener at California in 2018.

“The biggest thing is inconsistency with this team, we never know who’s going to show up, and that’s on me. That’s on our coaches,” Brown said. “We went back and checked. Virginia Tech we had five penalties, Georgia State we had three, UVA we had seven, Georgia Tech we had seven, Duke we had five, and then we show up with 12.

“Some of them were frustration penalties on our defense because we weren’t stopping them, and guys got frustrated, which is not us as well.”





*Brown then went bigger picture on the inconsistencies.

“The coaches and I take full responsibility for the inconsistency of this team,” he said. “They’re good young people, they’re talented, we should have won more games than we have in my estimation, so it’s on us, period.”





*With a 3-3 overall record, including 2-3 in the ACC, the Tar Heels won’t reach most of their stated goals they discussed in August. So they are resetting them.

“The immediate goal is to start over, win the rest of the games, get to a bowl, and try to finish strong for these seniors,” Brown said. “They started very poorly here, they’ve helped our program be on the rise and now we want them to finish strong.”





*Brown remains very confident the future of the program is very bright, and he insists they’re going to win big. But there is a lot to sort through right now.

“The future of the program is bright,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get these young quarterbacks ready to play next year if Sam (Howell) decides to leave, and I think he will. Everybody else is growing and getting better, we can see it there, it’s just a frustrating time.

“And what we’ve got to do is learn from where we are, because the publicity was ahead of the program, and probably going to the Orange Bowl was ahead of the program after those five guys that we lost last year that are all playing in the NFL. And we haven’t been able to replace them as quickly and as easily as we wanted to.

“I don’t understand why we have 10 starters back on defense and are still not playing as well as we should. And at times, why did we play as good a defense against Duke as we’ve played all year, and then come back Saturday and play as poorly as poorly as we’ve played all year. It makes no sense and is really frustrating for all of us.

“And like I said, it’s my job to get it fixed.”





*UNC got the ball with 8:12 remaining and trailing 35-17, but even though the Tar Heels scored a badly needed touchdown on that drive, took 11 plays and 5:25 from the clock to get into the end zone with 2:47 remaining.

Howell was sacked once, which slowed things some, and each team was flagged for 15-yard penalties, but the Heels just couldn’t enforce their will like they have in the past. The 11 plays on the drive went for 9, 4, 0 (incomplete pass), 2, minus-3, minus-3, 15, 11, 3, 3, 4, 10, and 2 yards, the latter was Ty Chandler’s touchdown run.

Brown would have preferred his team score quicker than it did.

“We were going one-minute offense, but I do think we needed to get the ball in the end zone faster,” he said. “I was screaming, ‘C’mon, man, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. But we didn’t score as quickly as we wanted to.”







