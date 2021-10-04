Brown On Defensive Progress, Center, Message, FSU, Bowden & More

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.





CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday morning to discuss what was learned from the win over Duke, how elements of his team played, communicating with his players about the outside noise, some position groups, and Florida State, which visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

Above is the video of Brown’s presser and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Freshman running back Caleb Hood did not play in the win over the Blue Devils but will practice this week. Still no determination whether he will play versus the Seminoles or not. No word on Storm Duck prior to Monday’s presser.

*The Tar Heels defeated Duke, 38-7, which means players of the game were noted by Brown on Monday morning:

-Offense: Josh Downs had eight receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

“He just continues to play at a really, really high level,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get him some help. We know we’ve got to run the ball better and get the ball to the tight ends, the backs, and the outside receivers more. He’s carrying a load right now.”

-Defense: Cam Kelly led the Tar Heels with seven tackles and had an interception Saturday. He also played 46 snaps and graded out at 86.6, according to PFF.

“Cam Kelly played the most he’s played and played the best…,” Brown said. “And he was the leader on that defense, even though he missed a tackle on the long touchdown pass to start the second half. He played by far the best game since he’s been here.”

-Special teams: Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, a former 4-star prospect from the Charlotte area, had two big tackles on special teams:

“That’s the best he has played, and he played really, really well. He did have the call for the hit out of bounds over on their boundary, and we have turned that one in,” Brown said, noting the list of plays they send to the ACC each week in which they had an issue with the officiating.





*While the Heels allowed five more sacks versus Duke, making it 13 in the last two games and 22 for the season, Brown noted that guard Ed Montilus and center Quiron Johnson played well versus the Blue Devils. Neither player started, but they played quite a bit. In UNC’s 70 offensive snaps, Montilus was in for 42 snaps and graded out at 60.1, according to PFF. Johnson played 45 snaps and graded out at 68.4.

Note that Johnson was UNC’s third center to play Saturday, getting his first rep on the Tar Heels’ 20th snap. It also coincided with more consistent production from the offense.

“Quiron really saved us when he came in at center,” Brown said. “And that’s the best he has played since we started.”





*Brown said following the game Saturday he thought that could have been his defense’s best performance since he returned to UNC, marking a span of 30 games. He reiterated that Monday morning.

The Tar Heels allowed the Devils 7.1 yards per play over their first 20 offensive plays, but over their final 43, the Blue Devils managed just 172 yards, of which 80 came on the first play of the second half. UNC registered five sacks, and overall held Duke to a 3.3 rushing average on 39 attempts.

In addition, Duke entered having converted 57.8 percent of its third downs, but was 2-for-15 against the Heels, and the Devils didn’t run one snap in the red zone.

“It was our best performance,” Brown said. “Jeremiah Gemmel, Myles Murphy, Tomon Fox played so well. And then we started stopping the run after (Duke RB Mataeo) Durant made some runs early. We made some adjustments, and when we stopped the run, we were able to get pressure on the quarterback.

“Tomon Fox, Tomari (Fox), and Kaimon Rucker, those guys really put pressure on the quarterback, and really made Duke change their game plan. It was hard for them to block us up front.”





*Brown said in August the staff had talks with each player about their futures at UNC, if they might consider transferring, staying, etc. With Carolina’s issues at center, and that Jonathan Adorno, who was getting plenty of reps with the ones in August but is now exclusively working at guard and Cayden Baker now getting reps there, the staff could look to the portal after the season for a center.

They have also had conversations with Brian Anderson and Johnson about taking advantage of the NCAA giving every athlete back last season, meaning both can return next fall if they’d like to and the program will have them. The staff plans on having those conversations again during the open week following the Miami game Oct. 16.

“We’ve had it with everybody,” Brown said. “What we’ll do is we will revisit it with each player in the open date. You work so hard during the week to try to get something going, the open date is just past mid-season and it’s a great time to say, ‘Alright, we had this visit after spring practice, let’s revisit.

“‘How are you feeling now? Are you coming back, are you definitely leaving, are you going to wait and see how the draft goes? Are you a second teamer that’s going to go in the portal because you’re not starting enough? And we’re okay with all of that, just tell us what you want, and we’ll try to help you do that.’

“But those conversations will be revisited during the open date.”





*Florida State is coming off its first win of the season, though the Seminoles have lost twice on the last play of the game and were competitive in their other defeat. Brown said stopping the run game, which includes quarterback Jordan Travis, is paramount for the Tar Heels. That FSU has a solid nucleus up front that whipped the Heels last season in Tallahassee is also a concern.

“We’ve got to handle praise with our defense after playing really well (Saturday), but last year Florida State rushed for 241 yards, and four of the five offensive linemen are back and 10 of the 11 starters are back. And they’re very, very skilled.

“And we haven’t done a very good job of stopping quarterbacks run, and (Travis) is very, very talented in that area.”





*Also of concern to Brown this week is that FSU, in spite of its struggles, is third in the ACC with 14 sacks on the season and seventh in TFLs at 6.4 per game, which is one TFL per-game from putting the ‘Noles among the top 17 teams in the nation.

“When you start looking at them, their defensive line is a strength of their team on defense,” Brown said. Regarding FSU’s success at getting to opposing QBs and registering TFLs, Brown said, “(it’s) not good for us, because we haven’t done well in trying to defend either one of those.”





*UNC will honor late former FSU legendary coach Bobby Bowden this weekend. Bowden was a mentor to Brown for decades and they developed a close relationship. Brown also went to FSU, so the connection there is quite deep.

Bowden passed away Aug. 8 at the age of 91. He was the FSU head coach from 1976-2009 winning two national championships, 12 ACC titles (FSU joined the ACC for the 1992 football season), led the Seminoles to a top-5 final ranking for 14 consecutive years from 1987-2000, and finished at FSU with a 304-97-4 record.

“There will be a mural painted up on the brick wall right outside of the area where the Florida State fans will be sitting,” Brown said. “He’s a dear friend of mine, obviously. We just lost him. He meant so much to me in my coaching career, and there was never a time that I couldn’t pick up the phone and call him, even when we were playing against each other, which was naïve of me to think I ought to be calling him – we weren’t a threat.

“‘Coach, I’ve got this, what do you think? Have you ever had this come up? Have you done this?’ He was always wonderful, so this weekend I will have great memories of Coach Bowden as we prepare for Florida State.”











