TarHeelIllustrated - Brown On Handling The Opt Outs, RBs, Asante, Chip & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media late Monday morning for his weekly press conference in advance of Saturday’s game versus No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

Brown discussed at length what went into four players opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft, it’s affect on the team, how they are responding to it, he went into detail about how Javonte Williams informed the staff Saturday morning, who will step in replacing the departed players, how this gives the team a head start on next season, how A&M and Notre Dame are so similar, and much more.

*Storm Duck and Obi Egbuna are being evaluated during the week to determine whether either can play Saturday.

*Brown acknowledged his disappointment over the players opting out, but he went beyond that to express how the quartet themselves are also not happy about not playing. But these were decisions they felt had to be made and there’s no animosity by anyone in the program. Kids go to college to get jobs and the staff’s responsibility is to coach them up and win games. They’ve done that with these players.

“I’m disappointed they're not playing, fans are disappointed, they're disappointed they're not playing because they've worked so hard,” Brown said. “They did so much for us this year. Our team's disappointed they're not playing, the coaches are disappointed. So, what does it really mean when you look at it?

“What we're supposed to do as coaches is help these young guys improve their lives and put themselves in better positions to have options when they get out. And these coaches have done that. Javonte Williams carried it 43 times when we got here and he was a short yardage and goal line back and now he's one of the best backs in the country, he’ll be a high draft choice.

“Chazz Surratt, never played a snap at linebacker in his life when we got here. Tommy Thigpen’s done an unbelievable job with him to have him as a top draft choice for a linebacker. Dyami Brown, I think he caught 19 passes the first year we were here and now he's become one of the best wide receivers in the country and has really enhanced his opportunity to make a lot of money in the NFL.

“And Michael Carter was the one guy I said when I got here, ’Is number eight back?’ because he's really, really good. But now, he's stronger, he's protecting the ball better because Robert Gillespie’s has done such a fabulous job with those two backs that they're much better players now than they were two years ago.

“So, if you look at what's happened, our job is to help all of these young players, whether they were recruited by coach (Larry) Fedora, or brought in by us, and help them have better options when they get through with their playing career here. These four young guys have done that. We gave them options, we tried to educate them on what's out there for them and then it's their job to make decisions that are best for them. That's no different than anybody else on our team.

“It's no different than you folks. It's no different than me. It's no different than an assistant coach. We may have an assistant coach leave right after the season and will we some people be disappointed, yeah. But, if it's best for him and his family, that's what he's going to do. If you had a better opportunity for you, you would take it, that's what you're gonna do. So, really and truly we should be celebrating the success that those four guys had because we wouldn't be in the Orange Bowl without them.”





*While UNC announced last Monday that Michael Carter, Chazz Surratt and Dyami Brown were opting out and would not play, the staff didn’t learn about Javonte Williams until Saturday morning. UNC said last week that Williams was still getting information about his draft status but was practicing. He was going to make a decision at some point. That came Saturday.

“Javonte (Williams) walked in right before our staff meeting on Saturday a couple hours before practice and said he wasn't going to play,” Brown said. “So, we've got to regroup here and figure out now what we do because we couldn't change Saturday, we didn't practice yesterday. We had a walkthrough, they're off today like a normal week.

“So, we'll have a normal week of practice but now we've got three days to figure out what we're going to do without Javonte and knowing that we didn't have the other three.”

Williams practiced during the week, so his late decision forced the staff to shuffle some.





“I actually walked in for our 12:30 meeting on Saturday and Javonte was waiting on us and said that he had decided, with his family, that he wasn't going to play in the game,” Brown said. “So, that was 10 minutes before our staff meeting and then we go straight to the team meeting and then straight to practice. So, since that time, we've been trying to figure out what adjustments we make without him.”





*With Carter and Williams out, plus freshman running back D.J. Jones out with an injury, UNC is down to three running backs: Josh Henderson; Elijah Green and British Brooks. Brooks and Henderson are among UNC’s best special teams players, so they’re going to come off some of those teams, so those units could also take a hit.

Brown likes what he’s seen from Henderson and Brooks, in particular.

“Well, they both look good,” he said. “You've seen British, but you've seen all three of them. When you're talking about a young back, Elijah wasn't in an offense that threw the ball very much, he was in a power-I offense. So, protections and the passing game is something that he's got to continue to grow with…

“Josh Henderson, you've seen him a lot, he's been around a lot. And we don't practice with Michael Carter and Javonte a lot in practice after a very physical game on Saturday, as many touches as they get. Most of the time, British and DJ Jones, which we don't have, I wish he was in the game because it'd be fun to watch him…

“Most of the time, British and Josh Henderson have been taking the reps, the physical reps, on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, they've practiced all year, so they know what to do. They're very physical and they'll carry most of the load on Saturday night.”





*UNC will be without its fourth all-time leading rusher, a back who gained more than 2,000 yards the last two seasons, and the school’s only two-time 1,000-yard receiver, so will the offense change any without them to tailor more to the skills of Henderson, Brooks and Green, or the offense is the offense, so they’ll keep doing what they have?

“It's both. We’re in a position right now where we're actually re-discussing that because we, with Javonte, we've got a lot of receivers that have played, it wasn't going to be that different because Javonte is a great player, he's one of the best in the country,” Brown said.

“So, he would have just gotten more reps, he would have gotten more touches and we thought he was excited about that. But now, we've got to look at what is best. So, actually yesterday, we spent all day and today we'll spend all day. One of the reasons we're not practicing today, trying to figure out what we're going to do differently since Javonte is not playing.”





*Brown compared Texas A&M to Notre Dame in terms of its approach: Physical, grind up opponents, ball control, time of possession, outstanding OL, NFL tight end, and so on. Here’s what he said about the Aggies comparing them to the Fighting Irish.

“The biggest thing I think is that (A&M defensive coordinator) Mike Elko is very good friends with (former Notre Dame defensive coordinator) Clark Lea and we didn't move the ball at all the second half, so we better study the second half of the Notre Dame defensive game because that's what we're gonna see because Mike Elko is a really good coach,” Brown said.

“So, I think that's the biggest thing is they were more physical than we were with their front seven and our front seven the second half. Now, we've got to figure out who we are because we're going to have a different personality than we did with those three players that we've lost. But, we've got to be physical at the line of scrimmage to have a chance in this game because A&M, like Notre Dame, is huge and they're very physical.

“Both teams try to keep the ball, they totally dominate time of possession and then they pound you and pound you with a big back and then use play-action. And Kellen Mond is very much like Ian Book. He's a game manager, he’s been around a long time, he's not gonna make mistakes, he's gonna get the ball to the right players. Like Notre Dame, A&M has a great tight end. So it's just been funny to look and see how much those teams look like bookends when we're studying them.”





*One of the themes at UNC this past week among the players that will participate in the Orange Bowl is that they can play, too. Khafre Brown even tweeted about them being recruited for a reason. So, with so many people giving them no chance to win this game because of the opt outs, Brown has seen a growing chip on his team’s collective shoulders.

“I have. Obviously, there's been some distractions with our guys that aren't playing,” he said. “And then we thought we were there and then there's another change. So, it's been a little bit disjointed trying to figure it all out and we thought we had it and now we're rebooting as such.

“But, the guys know what we have to do to win football games now and they understand that. The question the guy asked two years ago, ‘How do you win?’ They get it. They know what we have to do to win and they know that this is going to be a huge challenge, but they've also probably been a little offended that people are taking back that we've lost some players and they don't think there's good ones on the team.

“So, they've got a little chip on their shoulder right now saying, you know, ‘We’ve still got some scholarship players here, man. Come on now.’ So, that's a good thing for them.”





*Okay, so the opted-out players won’t be at the Orange Bowl, but this only means the staff will get a head start on next season looking at the guys who would have to step in anyway, especially with respect to linebacker Eugene Asante, who has replaced Surratt and will start at that spot next season.

“Eugene Asante will have a handful because of the offense that A&M plays,” Brown said. “They're going to run right at him, he hasn't played very much. And I mean, they’re fully aware Chazz won't be playing, but good for him. We'll get to know who he is going into spring practice and we'll know more about this team after this game about what we've got to do to continue to grow next fall in the spring than we do right now.”





*Brown said Carter, Surratt, Williams and Brown will not be in Miami with the team.

“When you opt out, you basically sign with an agent and go start working out,” Brown said. “That's the reason to start working on your next level faster than you normally would. So, we'll stay in touch with them. We'll try to help them with their agents. We'll try to help them with the combine, if there's a combine, with the senior bowl, if there's a senior bowl. I think Michael’s still planning on playing in it, not sure about Chazz.

“But we will not cut off ties with them, but our rule is, if you opt out, you're no longer part of the team. So no, they will not be going to the bowl and, by rule, we can't even pay their way to the bowl. The NCAA, their eligibility is up the minute they sign with an agent.”





