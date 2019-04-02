CHAPEL HILL – The last time Mack Brown spoke with the media following a spring practice a week ago, he discussed the process of his team learning new offensive and defensive schemes and that the team was struggling in some respects. Of course, that’s to be expected given the degree things have shifted in nearly every sense within the program under the new regime.

So, as we continue to gauge this undertaking while taking a cue from some of the players, who said Tuesday they’re getting increasingly comfortable with things, how has Brown seen this play out over the last week?

“Yes, they are getting better,” UNC’s coach said following Tuesday’s practice at the new indoor facility. “I like what we’re doing on both sides of the ball, I think it really fits who we are right now and what we need.

“The offense is a quarterback’s dream. They’re changing plays on the field, they’re going run or pass on the field. If I’m a quarterback it’s great, plus it’s simple but looks complicated. (Defensive coordinator) Coach (Jay) Bateman’s got so many ways to blitz without having to play man all the time; he can bring people from different areas.

“And we are learning a lot more about it. Still too many penalties, still not forcing enough turnovers with our defense. Offense, we’ve taken care of the ball pretty well, and as a head coach that’s a nightmare either way because your defense isn’t forcing turnovers.

“Kicking game’s been inconsistent. We’ve missed too many field goals the last two scrimmages and we’ve also been inconsistent with out punting. Kicking game’s got to get better, gotta have fewer penalties.”

Here are a few other takeaways from what Brown had to say:





*The Tar Heels held their second scrimmage this past Saturday. Here’s what Brown had to say about it:

“We scrimmaged, I know that they weren’t all full speed, so we need full out effort out of everybody. And we don’t have a lot depth in some positions so the guys just have to learn they just have to go full speed, and we’re not gonna accept anything less.”





*Brown fielded some questions about the quarterbacks (Jace Ruder, Cade Fortin and Sam Howell), and he was quite positive.

“I told the quarterbacks yesterday that if we were at Texas and we were looking at recruits we’d recruit all three of them. They’re all three very good. We also told them there would be no pressure in the spring to start because it’s unfair to ask those guys, until they learn the offense as much as they have to learn, to start competing every minute for the job…

“So instead of that, we’ve said ‘Go learn the offense and then we’re going to start deciding who needs to be playing more in the fall.’ And I told them that (Monday). I said ‘We’re proud of all three of you, you’re all three great. All three the same age, which is very difficult, and a lot of times now quarterbacks are transferring when they’re not getting to play.

“We’re going to figure out who’s going to give us the best chance to win, that’s who’s going to play. We’re going to have to have at least two of you to play, we’d like for all three of you to stay, but that’ll be determined later. Just learn the offense and show us what you’ve got.’”

Fortin, a redshirt freshman having played in just four games, attempted 65 passes last season while Ruder, also a redshirt freshman, payed 25 snaps before getting hurt in his lone game of action. Howell is a true freshman who enrolled early.





*With the spring game coming up April 13, Brown has a vision of turning the game into an event that generates a great deal of fan interest. His first one back as UNC’s coach is less than two weeks away, so he received a few questions about it Tuesday.

He said they drew around 50,000 at Texas and that’s what he’d like to eventually see at UNC. Now, Brown acknowledged it will be a challenge, given Texas’ football culture, but he doesn’t care. It’s his goal and he’s going to work to make it happen.

Brown noted that he spoke with a sports psychologist when he was the head coach at Tulane and was told “your team is only as committed as your coaches, your administration and your fans.”

The head coach then added: “So our fans want us to be really good in football again, so you need to show that by buying season tickets and every time we have a football event show up. And that’s the message. It takes us all.”



