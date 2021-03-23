TarHeelIllustrated - Brown On Spring Practice Starting, Newbies, & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – Spring football practice started for North Carolina on Tuesday morning, and later in the afternoon, head coach Mack Brown met with the media to discuss multiple things about his team, coaching staff, and more.

Carolina’s coach spoke for nearly 43 minutes, much of which we will chronicle over the next few days. Among the things he talked about were the current state of the team as spring practice begins, areas they need to improve the most over the next month, the 12 early enrollees, grad transfer Ty Chandler, his message to the team now that higher expectations have arrived, the on-going effects of COVID-19 on their workouts and practicing, and much more.

Above is Brown’s full press conference and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Tuesday morning was Carolina’s first practice of the spring and Brown was quite pleased with what he saw.

“The first day of practice was fun,” Brown said. “In the offseason, these guys have had more energy than any team that I’ve been around. And they compete with each other and they have fun with each other, and practice was like that today.

“They were flying around, they had a lot of speed, we’re a better looking team than we’ve been since we’ve been here. We’re bigger, we’re faster, we’ve got a lot of skill, but big bodies up front, especially in that defensive line. Looked good, and that should help us in the fourth of those games like (Texas) A&M and Notre Dame when we got beaten down and the offense didn’t take care of business in the third and fourth quarters and left the defense out there too much.

“You can’t learn to play football without pads, we know they, (and) they’ll look different Saturday. But for a first day, it was as good as it could possibly be.”





*More on having spring practice for the first time in two years:

“It is nice to have spring practice after not having one last year,” Brown said. “I think that you appreciate it more when you don’t have it. We all probably took it for granted and said, ‘Ah, we’ve got 15 days, we’ll be fine. And now we saw the lack of development in so many areas with those guys last year.

“We saw the offseason program was decimated because guys had to be at home and they had to figure out ways to work out and run and they didn’t have the nutritionist, and we’re so good in all those areas with (strength and conditioning) Coach (Brian) Hess and (Director of Sports Nutrition) Kelsee Gomes. They’re really good at what they do, so our guys missed them when they went home. And Luke Ross, our trainer, those guys have handled COVID so well.

“So, we do feel like that was one of the reasons the players had so much fun today. It’s good for them to get back on the field. The mask and COVID guidelines are more normal to them now than they were even when we started in August or when we started back in June. So, they just think that’s the norm now. They wear their mask, and they understand it.

“But I do think that’s one of the reasons we had so much fun today is they really missed it, the coaches missed it, and it was so much fun to be back out there together and working on football.”





*Spring practice was moved back two weeks a year ago and it ended up costing them some workouts that other teams got. But the staff went ahead and moved it back even more this year. Brown’s explanation?

“We have 13 new guys in, 12 early enrollees, and both Brian Hess and Kelsee, our nutritionist, felt like an extra two weeks would give them so much more energy and strength going into spring practice. And some of these young guys are going to play, so we wanted to have an opportunity to get them as strong and their bodies in the best shape before we started. And that’s why we’ve moved it back for two weeks.

“And we feel like it’s worth it. It was smart. Like I said, it bit us last year, but also, I think every day we learn more about COVID, so we wanted to move it back in hopes that there would be more vaccines and there would be more people to understand guidelines and they might loosen up some as we continue to practice.”





*The Tar Heels will be in shorts for the first two days, so Tuesday and Thursday, and Saturday they move to shells. The first two practices are in the indoor facility, but Saturday’s will be inside Kenan Stadium.





*Twelve early enrollees had their first practice at UNC, and Brown was pleased with what he saw. The workout made an impression on some of the newcomers, too.

“When you look at them, we would recruit everyone of them again at this point,” Brown said. “They’re athletic, they were excited today. I asked a couple of them and they said, ‘Man, it’s fast out here.’ But those young guys didn’t have a spring practice last year and they didn’t have a fall. So, they haven’t played football for a year. So, things went very, very fast for them.”





*UNC missed its entire spring last year because of COVID-19. The pandemic-related restrictions hit before the Tar Heels could get on the field, and it put them at a clear disadvantage. Some ACC teams had as many as nine practices. But that won’t be an issue this spring. So, Brown said they are trying to achieve some of what they missed a year ago.

“The biggest goal of spring practice is what it would have been last year, and that’s to try to develop a two-deep where there’s no drop off and we can have somebody coming in that looks just like the one that’s playing and it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll end up being able to rotate three defensive lines and they’ll all look alike, and we can play more linebackers and we can play six or eight secondary guys.

“That’s our goal. We’ve got a lot of individual goals for each side of the ball, all three phases. But the number one goal is we want to come out of this being a team that is not devastated by injuries and does not get tired and worn out in the fourth quarter. And that’s the biggest thing.”





*Brown noted the specific goals for each of the three phases of the game, and here they are:

DEFENSE

“Tackle better, which is something everybody is working on all the time. Force more turnovers. We haven’t forced the turnovers that we’d like to in the two years we’ve been here. When you get better players and you put more pressure on the quarterback, hopefully we’ll start doing better in that area.

“We want to play better in the last five minutes of the half. We’d like to get more sacks by individuals instead of schemes, because so many of our sacks have been because we’ve developed a scheme to get there, not because we beat somebody one-on-one. So that’s a huge emphasis.

“And like I just said, be good in the fourth quarter. In the four games we lost, people ran the ball against us, and we’ve got to play more people so we have better depth and don’t get tired and worn down in the fourth quarter.”

OFFENSE

“We want fewer sacks, and we want to play better in the fourth quarter. Come out better to start the third quarter but play better in the fourth quarter in that Notre Dame and the game against A&M when we were out there enough and allowed them to make more yards.

"And we also want to do a better job in the red zone and short yardage – the third-and-four, fourth-and-two area. We had great improvement this year in that area, but we still need to continue to grow and obviously continue to take care of the ball because we’ve done an outstanding job of that the last couple of years.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

“We want to be the best special teams in the country. It’s one of the reasons we hired Larry Porter and promoted him to assistant special teams coach. He was the full-time special teams coach at Auburn, so we have two full-time special teams coaches on our staff, and we may be one of the few universities that practice special teams a lot today in the first day of spring practice.

“So that’s an area we’ve got to continue to grow and win some games in. We’ve been okay, we’ve been good at times, we’ve been bad at times, but more than not, we end up in the middle of the pack with the conference, but we want to be in the upper part of the nation.

“So, we’ve really got to do an outstanding job in that area, especially on punt, punt block and punt return because we haven’t been good at punt blocks at all, and we’ve been good and bad on returns. A lot of that was because Dazz Newsome was a really good returner and he made some of those yards on his own. We do want to win some games because of our special teams.”











