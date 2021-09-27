Brown On What Went Wrong Saturday, Needs Fixing & More

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.





CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday morning for his weekly press conference to discuss what happened in a 45-22 loss at Georgia Tech over the weekend, what needs fixing, and to look ahead Duke, which visits Kenan Stadium this Saturday.

Above of video of Brown’s full presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Injury notes: Caleb Hood was banged up the other night and will be evaluated during the week. UNC says Storm Duck will be a week-to-week decision for the foreseeable future.

*Brown wasn’t in great spirits Monday, as was expected. His team is now 5-7 in road games after the loss to the Yellow Jackets. Carolina rushed for just 63 yards and allowed eight sacks. The Tar Heels are 0-2 on the road this season, with the other loss 17-10 at Virginia Tech.

“It’s pretty obvious in our program that we’re playing better at home than we are on the road,” Brown said. “We’re 10-4 at home, 5-7 on the road, and 2-1 in neutral site games… Good teams win at home, great teams win everywhere, and we’re not at that point yet.”





*Carolina turned over the ball three times, all fumbles by Sam Howell, and was stopped twice on fourth downs, which Brown considers turnovers. The fumbles led to 17 Georgia Tech points and the first of the failed fourth downs led to a 39-yard Tech touchdown drive. The last fourth-down stop came in the final minute of the contest.

Tech’s average field position after the three fumbles was UNC’s 26.7-yard-line. And including the stopped fourth-and-one play on Carolina’s first possession of the second half, it was UNC’s 29.8-yard-line.

“The game at Georgia Tech was so much like the game at Virginia Tech,” Brown said. “Offensively, there was penetration in the run game, too many lost yards, too many sacks, too many turnovers. And we gave turnovers on Georgia Tech’s end and put entirely too much pressure on our defense.”





*Brown said Georgia Tech punched his offense in the mouth and some players responded well and some did not. How concerning is it that this is even an issue, as something very similar happened at Virginia Tech to open the season?

“You talk about a team, but you have to go back through each individual player; it would be wrong to leave the impression that nobody played well,” he said. “Some did… But did we do a good job of blocking them? No.”

And what is his level of concern about eight sacks Saturday and 14 in two road games?

“Yeah, it’s really high,” Brown replied.

Note: GT also registered 13 TFLs in the game.





*UNC is now 16-3 when it out-rushes its opponent and is 1-9 when it has fewer rushing yards than the opposition. UNC had 63 and GT had 262 on Saturday night.

*The crazy numbers for the offense at home (averaging 59 points, 653 yards, and 31.5 first downs) versus the road (19.5 points, 361.5 yards, and 18 first downs) is difficult for Brown to explain, though perhaps the offense thought it had found its full form in last week’s rout of Virginia when it clearly didn’t.

“We had the sixth best output in school history last week, and I really felt like the offense felt too good about themselves, and Georgia Tech did a good job and hit us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond very well,” Brown said. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.

“I was concerned about that last week. We’re not at a point where we’re consistent enough that we are playing each week because we just need to play and individualizing each game and playing as hard as we can each week.”





*Perhaps most disturbing of all to Brown was Carolina’s failure to convert on three consecutive snaps with just one yard to make for a first down. It came on UNC’s first possession of the second half and trailing 13-7.

The defense had just forced a Yellow Jackets’ punt, and on the first play of the drive, Ty Chandler ran for nine yards. Good start, especially with the Tar Heels needing to get something established up front. Then Chandler gained nothing on consecutive runs before Sam Howell was stopped for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

Tech took over at Carolina’s 39-yard-line, and three plays later, using just 32 seconds of clock time, Tech quarterback Jeff Sims scored from one yard out to give the Jackets a 20-7 lead, and the Heels never got any closer.

“I told the team and the offensive staff I love going for fourth-and-short,” Brown said. “One time I went for a fourth-and-one at Arkansas at the minus-20 when we were at Texas. And we made it because you should make one yard.

“And (Saturday night) we didn’t make it three straight plays, and that’s totally unacceptable and something that we have got to correct. And that’s not just the offensive line. That’s backs, that’s quarterback, that’s everybody. So, we botched it on three straight plays.

“Am I going to keep doing it? Gosh, I hope we get better enough that we can. We did it earlier in the game and made it without question in the same spot.”





*Brown was pleased with the continued improvement of the special teams, though there was a costly snafu on a made field goal that was pulled off the board. The Heels blocked a punt for the second time this season, which was a major point of emphasis in the offseason. And more…

“Another blocked punt, which is really exciting and gives us a chance moving forward to win games on special teams,” Carolina’s coach said. “We had one punt return of 11 yards, and that was also a huge plus.

“And the way the night went, we have a field goal that we make, but the left guard moves, and we have to re-kick it and (Grayson Atkins) misses it by six inches to the left. So, it’s kind of the way the night went.”

Brown also noted the punt coverage and protection were “really good.”





*With the loss and Carolina now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, most of its stated goals from back in August appear either gone or longshots now, so how does Brown and his staff motivate the team now? The challenge of getting them back up is probably quite significant.

“It’s a good question,” Brown replied. “I motivate them to play because you love the game. And I’ve always told them, ‘Do the best that you can do, and we’ll end up going where we deserve. You don’t get to go to the Orange Bowl in preseason because somebody said you’re going to. That’s just talk.

“So, and you better like what you’ve earned. Don’t be griping about going to a bad bowl if you didn’t play good. Facts! This stuff, it’s real.”