Brown Post-Practice On GT, Road Success, Uniforms, & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following practice Wednesday morning to discuss the Tar Heels’ upcoming game Saturday at Georgia Tech, the importance of his team learning to win on the road, his thoughts on the ACC’s response to the questionably hits in the win over Virginia, uniforms, and much more.

Above is the full video of Brown’s Q&A session and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*In August, Brown frequently referred to his team only looking at the first three games and not beyond. He prefers to segment a season, which makes it more manageable given how taxing it is on the staff and players, and he doesn’t want his players looking too far down the road so they can maintain a sharper focus. But those games are now behind the Tar Heels, so it’s on to the season’s second segment.

“The next phase is the next four games, and then we have an open date,” Brown said. “We’ve got Georgia Tech on the road, and then we come back for Duke, Florida State, and Miami at home. So, it should be a real fun month of college football.

“And we’re back in the mix of a few things now after the disappointing opener, so we’ve got to continue to work hard.”

UNC has its lone open date following the Miami game, which precedes a trip to Notre Dame on Oct. 30.





*UNC is 5-6 on the road since Brown returned, and some of the losses have been games in which the Tar Heels were favored. Last season at FSU and Virginia, and the opener three weeks ago at Virginia Tech are prime examples. Learning to win on the road isn’t easy, but that’s something the program must do to take the next step. That begins with the game at Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Five-and-six on the road, all of them close, but it’s harder to win on the road than it is at home, and we’re 2-1 in neutral sites,” Brown said. “And I think everyone of the road games have been within (seven) points. So, this will be a close game based on that.”

UNC’s six road losses since Brown returned: in 2019 at Pittsburgh by seven, at Virginia Tech by two, at Wake Forest by six; in 2020 at Virginia by three, at FSU by three; and this season at Virginia Tech by seven.





*Georgia Tech is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets lost 22-21 in their opener at home to Northern Illinois, but Tech missed three field goals in that game, was stopped on downs at the NIU 2-yard-line, and the Jackets fumbled in the red zone. They outgained the Huskies by nearly 130 yards. They routed FCS member Kennesaw State, and last weekend fell at Clemson, 14-8, in a game GT outgained the Tigers 309-284.

UNC didn’t play the Jackets last season for the first time since 1979, so Brown’s frame of reference when watching Geoff Collins’ team on film is how Tech looked two years ago when the Tar Heels won, 38-22, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We didn’t pay much attention to them last year because we didn’t play them…,” Brown said. “They’ve done an outstanding job of recruiting… They’ve got a much different team than they did when we played them two years ago.

“You start looking at their Clemson game, they had a chance to win, and they outgained Clemson, had more first downs, had more yards. And we know how Clemson has dominated this league for many, many years.”

In addition, Brown said, “They’ve improved so much since that opening ballgame… Their defense can really run, they’ve got some depth. They were all over Clemson’s offense.”





*The game will not be played at The Flats inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, instead it will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the dome in which the Atlanta Falcons play their home games. Georgia Tech signed a deal with the company that runs the dome to play one game a year there, and this season that game is versus UNC.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 as a replacement for the Georgia Dome, which is where UNC opened the 2016 in a loss to Georgia. Capacity for football games is 71,000 and is two million square feet, compared to Georgia Dome, which had 1.6 million square feet.

Below the retractable roof is the "Halo," a 58-by-1,100-foot (18 by 335 m), ring-shaped video board around its rim. Covering a total area of 62,350 square feet. Construction of the facility cost $1.6 billion.

Brown said he’s not taking the team to the stadium on Friday, which teams used to do, but he learned it isn’t as important as once thought.

“I think they’ll be excited about playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Brown said. “One of the staff members, and I won’t say which one, said, “Are you worried about the weather this weekend, it looks bad?’ And I said, ‘No, I got it, man. It’s 72 degrees with one-mile-an-hour wind and I even know which way the wind’s going.

“And he looked at me like, ‘Really?’ And I thought, ‘Ooph.’ He obviously hadn’t read where we’re playing yet, so we got it worked out.”





*The topic of what uniform the Tar Heels will wear each week has become a hot one every Thursday when the program announces on social media with a “uniform reveal” showing what the players will wear in the upcoming game. Last weekend, Carolina wore the throwbacks from when Brown first coached at UNC and scored 59 points in beating Virginia. Carolina scored 59 last year wearing the same duds in a win over Wake Forest and had 27 wearing them in the loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

That’s a scoring average of 48.3 points per game wearing the 1990s throwbacks. Can superstition come into play perhaps encouraging the team to wear those again, or how might Brown go about inspiring the team’s leadership council to vote for that uniform more often? And, would he be in favor of making those the permanent uniforms?

“I’m prejudice toward those jerseys because when we were great here that’s what we wore,” Brown said. “If it was my choice, and it is not, I gave that choice to the team and the leadership committee when I got here, that’s what I’d wear because I love the way they look. They’re really exciting.

“We don’t have a bad uniform. And the guys will reveal (Thursday) what they’re wearing this weekend. We have a leadership committee of 23 guys, chosen by the team, and they choose the uniforms every week… They make a lot of decisions for the team, but I didn’t realize we’re averaging nearly 50 points a game with the retros, so maybe I’ll throw that in for my little piece.

“But the guys love picking their uniforms. And that’s something I allowed them to do when we first started here because I wanted them to start having more decision making in our program, and that’s one thing that they can do and they love it. If I tried to get it back right now – the toothpaste is out of the tube – I would lose them. We’d have a protest because they love picking those uniforms.”







