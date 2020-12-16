TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Signing Day Presser, Notes & Pulled Quotes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Wednesday afternoon via zoom to discuss the Tar Heels’ 2012 recruiting class, which comprises 18 prospects who signed with UNC earlier in the day.

UNC’s class is ranked No. 16 in the nation, though it spent most of the last year among the top 10. That it only has 18 members is one reason the ranking fell some. Initially, the staff was going to take 21 prospects in this class, but with the NCAA not counting this season against any players plus the possibility of landing a transfer or more in the spring prompted Carolina to stay at 18.

Above is a video of the entire Q&A session and below are notes and some pulled quotes from what Brown had to say:





*Of the 18 players that signed Wednesday, 15 are from North Carolina. Eleven are 4-star prospects, more than UNC has signed in the Rivals.com era, which began in 2002.

“It's what we were able to do last time we were here to be successful,” Brown said, about getting in-state kids to sign with his program. “And that's our plan. That's who we want to be. And I've always felt like, especially if you're going by the rules, which we are, it's easier to get a guy close to home than it is all the way across the country because, the more schools he has to drive by or fly by to get to you, is problematic.

“So, I want guys where their parents can see them play. I want guys where their friends can see them play, their high school coaches can see them play. And then I'd love for guys to play on our team, by and large, that are going to live in that area when they get through because it's easier for them to get jobs.

“And when we talk about, ‘It’s a 40-year decision instead of a four-year decision,’ the 40-year decision means that they can get a good job because of what they've done at the university, the way they've represented themselves and it sets them up for a lifetime. And that's just the way we've always recruited. So, we'll pretty much stay within our footprint from DC to Atlanta, understanding last year, we got a Clyde Pinder, or you go get a Don Chapman, or you get an Eli Sutton out of there. But, it's not going to be the norm.”





*Early enrollees will be on campus Jan. 16 and begin classes Jan. 19.

“Very quickly, in review, just the guys that are coming in early. Gavin Blackwell's coming in early, DeAndre Boykins, RaRa Dillworth, Power Echols, Caleb Hood, JJ Jones has not made a decision yet. Drake Maye, Dontavius Nash, Kobe Paysour, Diego Pounds, Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver are coming in early,” Brown said.





*Brown was obviously quite pleased with his class, and why not? It is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, plenty of highly regarded players UNC got over some of the top programs in the nation, and 15 of the kids are from North Carolina.

“I think the thing that excites me the most is their confidence and their attitude,” Brown said. “We've got a quiet team. They pick at each other and they'll be positive, this bunch is loud now. I mean, they're aggressive. Because of the pandemic, we've had a lot more Zoom meetings with them as a group than we would have ever dreamed of having in the past because we didn't know what Zoom was.

“So, they're together a lot and then they got a text chain together and they're always picking at each other. They're like guys, they're making fun of each other, but they love each other. And so, I think the confidence that they come in with, the closeness that they come with, is something that I've never seen in a recruiting class before. Maybe because so many of them are from in-state, they've played against each other, they've gone to camps in the state.

“And it may be because of the situation we're in where they had to spend a lot of time together on FaceTime and Zoom that they wouldn't have spent before. But I've never seen a group this close.”





*Eight of the 18 prospects that signed Wednesday are also basketball players for their schools, and a few play other sports. Brown loves bringing in kids that play other sports, and especially likes having basketball players.

“It's really important to us,” he said. “I had a dear friend, Dick Tomey, that was a tremendous coach at Hawaii and Arizona and San Jose State and we lost him last year. But when he worked with us at Texas, he always said, ‘The more positions a guy can play, the more sports a guy can play, the better chance he has to be successful.’ Because, if you pigeonhole a guy at just one position and he can't play there, or the coach doesn't like him, or he doesn't like the coach, then he's through.

“But, if he can play two or three different spots, then he's got a chance to make it. I've always said that ‘I’d rather watch a guy play basketball in some ways, then watch him play football to check his athletic ability.’ Because you can see him on defense, you can see him bend, you can see his flexibility. You can see him jump, you can see him be physical.

“You can see him handle a ball and shoot. So, there are a lot of guys that you see that end up being great football players that you could recognize more easily and quickly on the basketball court."





*As noted, Brown and his staff held the class at 18 so it has the option to bring in some transfers in the spring, if things end up working out that way.

“We haven't done that the last two years because we really haven't been able to take transfers very easily,” Brown said. “But we do feel like, if someone's available this spring or even in January that could help us immediately, that we would look at it. So, that's why we only signed 18.”





*Carolina’s message to so many highly touted prospects didn’t include any playing-time guarantees, but it did and does include one absolute: Opportunity.

“We promise nothing, except you'll have an opportunity to play,” Brown said. “And we're gonna put you out there and we'll put you out there immediately and, if you're the best player, regardless of experience or age, you're going to play. And they've seen that. I do think that's where a Tony Grimes sent a very strong message to them that, if Tony can play as a high school senior, then they're going to give us a chance.

“But I've always felt like that one of the keys to our recruiting is we're always going to be very direct and we're always going to be very honest. I always try to recruit someone that I think, if I was their parents, I would want my son to come here. And if I can't figure out why he should come here, then I don't think they're going to figure it out. And that's what I tell our coaches, ‘He shouldn't come here.’ So, at some point they're gonna see it and they're not gonna come, so we waste our time. And, if they do come, he's gonna be miserable.

“So, I'm gonna be honest with those people and say, ‘Why do you want to come? Here's why I wouldn't come if I was you.’ And I want them to convince me why they should. And I think that helps us with the honesty across the board, but we would never tell one that he's gonna start.”





