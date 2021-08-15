Brown Talks Position Battles, Sorting Out The DL & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media via zoom following the Tar Heels’ 10th practice of fall camp Sunday to discuss Saturday’s scrimmage, some position battles, an emphasis on special teams, and much more about camp, the program, and getting ready for the opener Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech.

*Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Ethan West has suffered a lower body injury and will miss the entire season. West, a former 4-star prospect from Virginia, played the first two games on special teams last season before missing the rest with an injury.

*Sophomore offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall has an upper body injury and will not be ready for the opener at Virginia Tech.

*Sophomore cornerback Storm Duck, a starter in 2019 and the first two games of last season before suffering an injury that cost him the remainder of the year, is back and practicing. He was available for some stuff in the spring but not at the outset of fall camp because of a different injury.

*Senior wide receiver Beau Corrales was lost for the season last October following a defeat at Florida State and was limited during the spring and to start fall camp. But he is back doing a few things now.

“Beau Corrales is still limited at practice,” Brown said. “He’s doing some things, but until he can be full speed every day we’ll have to monitor him.”





*The Tar Heels are dealing with COVID once again this season, as the Delta variant is forcing mask mandates again and restrictions around the football facility. But things are much better than a year ago.

“As far as COVID’s concerned, our guys are doing a really good job of wearing their masks when they're supposed to and making sure that they're taking care of each other,” Brown said. “We're back in all of our normal meeting rooms and we're eating back on our training tables, so we're doing things a lot more normal than we did at this time last year. And it really helps team camaraderie. Their spirit’s better, they have more fun.

“I asked one of them the other day, when you could get your own food from the training table instead of having someone serve it to you, that's better. Probably means they can eat more, more than anything else. But I'm really, really proud of them. And they're working really, really hard.”





*The Tar Heels are nearing 85-percent herd immunity, which the ACC says is necessary to function normally.

“And they're reading all the reports, and we give them to them every day, about the problems with COVID and the (Delta) variant across the country and that it's back and it's real,” Brown said. “And so, we are taking it very, very seriously. We will be at 85 percent (vaccinated) before the season starts, so that will really help us. We can go by the herd immunity guidelines. We're not quite there yet, but we're getting there and, as I said, guys are taking this very, very seriously. So, we feel good about where we are moving forward.”





*We noted in the scrimmage report there was no separation Saturday in the battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell for the backup QB spot. Brown was asked specifically about that competition and how long the staff can go without getting a second player ready behind Sam Howell.

“Very honestly, we'd love to tell you, and there's not a declared guy there yet,” Brown said. “It’s interesting that both of them are really good. They're both playing well, and we get excited one day that one of them is about to separate and, then another day, it just seems like it flips. It's really been interesting, and the same thing yesterday, both made some plays.

“So, I'm going to really challenge Phil (Longo) here over the next three weeks to try to figure out better ways to separate and how do we do it. We even took Sam out some and didn't put him in and just let those other two play because, obviously if Sam comes out, we’ve got to have somebody to step in that can win the game and, right now, that's the urgency.

“As far as next year, one of these two guys will be running our team, and it might even be both of them until we get somebody to separate here. So, that's a concern, it’s something we're aware of. It’s something we've worked on since we've gotten back and it's still not resolved.”





*Brown may have surprised some by noting true freshman Caleb Hood had corralled the second running back spot behind Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler. Hood was a quarterback at Richmond County (NC) High School last year, but his size (5-foot-11, 230 pounds), quickness, speed, and smarts have helped him move up the depth chart. Brown went into detail on what the staff likes about Hood so far.

“Caleb is 225 pounds, so he runs with a tremendous amount of power,” he said. “He ran a lot as a quarterback, so the two concerns we had were pass protection, which is getting better, it’s still not there. And you would expect a quarterback to struggle with pass protection. And we thought he might have some trouble carrying the ball, but he's had really, really good ball security.

“He's got tremendous hands out of the backfield, and he's got a really good patience about him up inside and he's got the speed outside. He can stop and start on a dime. So, he's a guy that can start to the right, stop, plant, and dart back to the left and make people miss him. So, every practice with him, we get more impressed.”





*A big topic this month has been the depth and quality of UNC’s rebuilt defensive line. Coaches and players have talked about it with the media just about each day of fall camp. Brown says they have good problem with so many guys who can help, but the group still needs sorting out before the team heads to Blacksburg.

“We've got a lot of them and we need to continue to separate there, too,” Brown said. “Who are the guys that are going to play the bulk of the snaps? And you get guys that have played, like Myles Murphy, he played so much last year and played well. Ray Vohasek’s been a warrior. He's another guy, when the guys step up and tell her story, a lot of them brag on Ray about being a great technician and playing as hard as they can all the time. So he's really, really good.

“And then you've got some guys that mix in and out there. But (Kevin) Hester continues to get better. He's a guy that we feel like can be in that mix now. So, there are just a lot of guys that then you have to figure out a Jahlil Taylor and KJ Bingley and how many plays (Kristian) Varner, (Clyde) Pinder, (Keeshawn) Silver, how many plays can these guys play at a really, really high level?

“So, when you get more players, especially when you get more depth, but it's really young depth and inexperienced depth, you have to do a tremendous job of trying to figure out which one of those guys is gonna play the most and which one of those guys can make a difference inside? And how many plays can Myles Murphy play before a Jahlil Taylor or a Hester might be able to take his place and play 10 plays to rest him before he comes back in. And that's the art of coaching and that's something that we're really challenging our guys to do right now and that was part of yesterday and it'll be part of Saturday's scrimmage again.

“To figure out when does Ray Vohasek need to come out because, by losing the four games we lost last year in the fourth quarter, that is a huge focus for us. We're better, we’re deeper, but what does that mean when you start looking at number of reps? Where is Ray’s level? Where is Myles Murphy's level? Where can a Keeshawn Silver come in? And then you get into what they do best.

“So, if Clyde Pender is a really good pass rusher, does he get in our speed group on second and long, third and long? Or do you try to get four defensive ends? Does Jahvaree (Ritzie) get in that package then along with Des Evans and Tomon Fox and Tomari Fox and Chris Collins or Tyrone Hopper? Where does that group come in?

“So, Jay (Bateman) and the defensive coaches right now are working really, really hard to try to figure out who, when, what package, using their talents the best, what do you bring to us and how many plays that would be? And hopefully we'll get some of that separated out by next Saturday because then we're two weeks from game time and we're going to have to start playing the guys who are going to play.”





