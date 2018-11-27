CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown was introduced Tuesday as North Carolina's football coach for the second time in his life, and once again the program is asking him to fix a situation that had been heading in the wrong direction at a rapid rate. After consecutive top-10 finishes in 1980 and 1981 and a pair of eight-win campaigns in 1982-83, the Tar Heels slid to five, five, seven and five wins over the next four seasons, forcing out Duck Crum and bringing in Brown the first time following the 1987 season. He did what UNC hired him to do. Fast-forward three decades, and UNC football is coming off a pair of nine-loss seasons after winning 11 games in 2015, so gone is Larry Fedora and back, for a chance to do it again, is Brown. “We know this place, and we know you can be successful in football here,” he said during his introductory press conference at the Loudermilk Center.

Mack Brown during Tuesday's introductory press conference, Jenna Miller, THI

Brown could have gone a lot of places since he left Texas following the 2013 season. He and his wife, Sally, looked at some potential jobs but couldn’t find the right fit, so he asked his wife where she would go. “She said, ‘I’ll coach with you, I’ll travel with you three different places,’” Brown recalled. “’I’ll go to Hawaii, I’ll go to the Bahamas if they start football, or I’ll go to Chapel Hill.’” And here they are. Now that Brown is back at UNC, the obvious question is, at 67 years of age, and he’ll be 68 when the Tar Heels open next season versus South Carolina in Charlotte, why coach again? “You start looking at being out a few years and you really miss the players,” Brown said. “You miss the relationships with the players. You miss, as I look over to (former UNC players) Dwight Hollier, Rick Steinbacher and Corey Holliday, Clint Gwaltney, you miss having a piece of their lives and being so proud of them… “To see so many players, doctors and lawyers and guys who had been successful in so many areas, and just to think you had a little piece of that success is something that’s really, really special.”

Left to right: Mack Brown, Bubba Cunningham, Carol Folt. Jenna Miller, THI

Brown believes he might be better than ever, alluding to his time at ESPN. He traveled around the country calling games and saw how many different programs were doing things, seeing the game up close each week and attending numerous practices, including at Carolina. He wasn’t away from the game, he just had a different role in it. There was a common thread no matter where he went, a program must have trust for it to have a common purpose, and without a common purpose success is out of the question. “Our common purpose is for them to have a great experience here, for them to learn to be better people when they get out of here, have a wonderful life afterwards and we want them to win,” Brown said. “I’ve tried that both ways, and winning’s a lot more fun than that other stuff.” The between Brown’s talks with UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham over the last few days happened so quickly he never had time to discuss the UNC situation with his kids and just threw a bunch of clothes into a bag and came to Chapel Hill. But, he gave no indication this is a short-term solution or a fence-mending project. Brown has tossed his anchor into the Chapel Hill sea, and he’s staying put. “Somebody asked me this morning, ‘How long are you going to be there,’ and I said, ‘the rest of my life,” he said. “‘I guess, I don’t think I’m going back. Sally will have to bring me some clothes or I’ll have to buy some here.’”

Mack Brown Introductory Press Conference