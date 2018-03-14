TarHeelIllustrated.com

Chapel Hill – A day after Rodney Hutchison pitched a shutout for the Tar Heels, the roles were for as Carolina fell to Gardner-Webb 1-0 at Boshamer Stadium. The loss gives the Bulldogs its second ever win against the Tar Heels with the first coming in 2012. Four Tar Heel pitchers only conceded three hits to Gardner-Webb, but the solo home run by the Bulldogs was the difference.

After loading the bases in the first inning, the Tar Heels looked like they were about to put some early runs on the board, but Gardner-Webb got out of the jam unscathed after Ike Freeman grounded out to first base. In the second inning, Eric Jones made the Tar Heels pay with a solo, game-winning home run to left field that barely cleared the fence.

After winning its last five games at home, the Tar Heels couldn't get the hits to fall against the Bulldogs. On several occasions Carolina players hit line drive outs and Kyle Datres even hit a ball to the warning track before it was caught as the Bulldog outfielder made contact with the wall. In the bottom of the ninth with a runner on first, Jackson Hesterlee hit a rocket to centerfield but Chris Clary caught it in a full sprint to preserve the win.

Joey Lancellotti picked up the loss for the Tar Heels after throwing 2.1 innings and only surrendering one hit, the lone home run. Lancellotti, Caden O'Brien, Cooper Criswell and Josh Hiatt combined for nine strikeouts, two walks and conceded only three hits on the night.

Carolina will be back in action on Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. as they host Pittsburgh in their first home-opening ACC series. That game will be followed by Saturday's match at 4 p.m. and Sunday's final game at 1 p.m.