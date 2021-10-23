Bye Week Report: Inside The Rushing Defense
North Carolina is enjoying a needed bye week, which means the Tar Heels have a few practices but no game until they travel to Notre Dame on Oct. 30.
UNC is 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, displaying inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. THI always does an offensive and defensive stat analyses the days after games, looking at how the Heels performed running and passing, as well as defending opponents’ run and passing attacks.
Here, we will merge all seven games into four reports, each focusing on a specific element. So, in this report, we look at how Carolina has done defending opponents’ running games through the first seven contests:
Some of these stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news