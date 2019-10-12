News More News
Bye Week Turns Into A Series Of Wins For Heels

The Tar Heels were off this past weekend, but their opponents played and most enhanced Carolina's resume.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Well, the bye week is now in the rearview mirror and the Heels came away unscathed.A common joke each year for fans of teams going into bye weeks is to predict the score that weekend – their team 2...

