The cancellation of North Carolina’s scheduled home opener versus Central Florida means the Tar Heels will play just 11 games this season, and as a result alters the suspensions of players that were involved in selling team-issued shoes last winter, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

Thirteen players received varied suspensions by the NCAA, with nine Heels penalized four games. The ruling in their cases was they must sit 30 percent of the team’s regular season schedule, but now that UNC is playing just 11 games, that comes to 3.3 games.

The NCAA rounds down in this case, so those players must only sit for three games. Thus, the seven Tar Heels originally slated to return Sept. 27 at Miami for Carolina’s fifth contest with their suspensions completed, will do that. They will be done with their suspensions even though they missed only three games.

This includes quarterback Chazz Surratt, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, linebacker Malik Robinson, and offensive linemen Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker. Next Saturday versus Pittsburgh will be the last games of their suspensions.

As for starting defensive ends Malik Carney and Tomon Fox, whose suspensions were staggered by the NCAA, their situations have also been altered:

*Carney played in the opener at California but sat out last weekend’s loss at East Carolina and was slated to miss the UCF game. He will still miss the Pitt game as planned and play at Miami before serving his final game versus Virginia Tech.

*Fox, who hasn’t yet missed a game, was scheduled to sit out at Miami, play versus Virginia Tech before missing games at Syracuse and Virginia and the home contest with Georgia Tech. Now, he can play in one of those games, as he only needs to miss three. It’s not yet known which game Fox will play that was originally supposed to be part of his suspension.