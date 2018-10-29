CHAPEL HILL – Home series against Atlantic Coast Conference foes Duke, NC State, Virginia, Miami and Boston College, the annual meeting against South Carolina in Charlotte and a midweek home matchup against ECU highlight the 2019 North Carolina Baseball schedule, announced Monday. Carolina will face a total of eight teams that competed in last season's NCAA tournament, three of which were regional hosts.

"Our players are very excited for this upcoming season," said head coach Mike Fox. "It is another very challenging schedule for us. We play more home games in 2019 which we hope our fans will enjoy. Our league will once again be very good as the ACC continues to be one of the nation's best baseball conferences. We look forward to another exciting season of Carolina baseball."

The Heels will open up the season with a lot of time in front of the fans at Boshamer Stadium, starting the year with 13 home games. The first three weekends of the year will be played in Chapel Hill, with series against Xavier (Feb 15-17), South Florida (Feb 22-24) and UMass Lowell (March 1-3). Between those matchups will be midweek games against N.C. A&T, VCU and UNCW. The stretch will conclude with a Tuesday, March 5 game against Charleston Southern.

Carolina will hit the road for the first time with a weekend trip to ACC opponent Clemson March 8-10. After returning home for a March 12 game against Gardner-Webb, the team will turn around for a Wednesday, March 13 game against UNCW before hosting Miami for the first home ACC weekend of the season (March 15-17).

After that, UNC will play four straight games on the road. They'll travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to play a Tuesday midweek game against Liberty (March 19) and will make a quick stop back home in Chapel Hill for classes before heading back to Virginia for a March 22-24 weekend clash with Virginia Tech.

The next ACC series will be played against Duke with this year's meeting set to be played at Boshamer Stadium. After a home midweek game against Campbell (March 26), the Heels will host the Blue Devils for three games March 29-31.

The next portion of the schedule will feature quite a bit of travel with Carolina having just one home game between April 3-18. After a home midweek against Davidson (April 2), the Heels will play Georgia Tech (April 5-7) and Notre Dame (April 12-14) on the road, a pair of series that bookend a Tuesday, April 9 home game against UNCG.

Tuesday, April 16 marks the team's game in Charlotte against South Carolina. More information on tickets for that event can be found here.

UNC will then play 14 of its last 17 games at home, not playing another road game until after the spring semester ends. After hosting Boston College (April 19-21) for a home ACC series, the Heels will welcome in Coastal Carolina for an April 23 midweek game and Virginia for three more conference matchups (April 26-28).

Three midweek games – Liberty on April 30, Winthrop on May 7 and ECU on May 8 – will all be played at Boshamer around the final exam break before Carolina finally gets on the road again May 10-12 for a road series against Pittsburgh. From there, the regular season wraps up at home with a midweek game against High Point (May 14) and a May 16-18 series against NC State that could prove to be a key matchup to end the season.

The 2019 ACC Baseball Championship will be hosted in Durham from May 21-26 with NCAA Regionals starting May 31 at campus sites. Season tickets for the 2019 season will go on-sale to the public on Monday, December 17th.

2018 season ticket holders can renew their season tickets starting in early November. All season ticket holders have access to exclusive benefits including:

*A free Carolina Baseball gift

*First rights to post-season tickets in Boshamer Stadium

*Invitations to private events

*First access to tickets to the April 16th matchup versus South Carolina in Charlotte

*Lowest ticket prices per game

For more information about 2019 Carolina Baseball tickets, call the UNC Ticket Office at (800) 722-4335.