Two teams trending in the same direction hook up Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome for a 9 PM tip between North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games, five of six, and nine of 11. The Orange have won three of four, five of seven, and 10 of 13.

Overall, UNC is 14-6, including 6-3 in the ACC, and Syracuse is 13-7 and 6-3. The game will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 things to watch for when the Heels face the Orange: