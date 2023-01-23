News More News
Carolina At Syracuse: 5 Things To Watch For

The Tar Heels visit Syracuse on Tuesday night, and here are five things for UNC fans to watch for.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

Two teams trending in the same direction hook up Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome for a 9 PM tip between North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Tar Heels have won three consecutive games, five of six, and nine of 11. The Orange have won three of four, five of seven, and 10 of 13.

Overall, UNC is 14-6, including 6-3 in the ACC, and Syracuse is 13-7 and 6-3. The game will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 things to watch for when the Heels face the Orange:

