Chapel Hill --- No. 12 North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 7-1 on Friday night on a blustery evening at Charles L. Cost Field. Aaron Sabato continued his hot streak going 2-for-4 at the plate while Michael Busch reached base for the 21st consecutive game, a new career high.

Pittsburgh took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning on four hits off the Tar Heel junior Tyler Baum.

Ike Freeman doubled to start the top of the sixth inning which seemed to ignite the Tar Heel offense. Ashton McGee grounded out to shortstop to move Freeman to third before Jackson Hesterlee singled to right field to score Freeman to make it 2-1.

Pittsburgh answered with two more runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Ashton McGee grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and the Heels best chance of the game.

Pittsburgh added to its lead with three more runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-1 lead.