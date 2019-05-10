Carolina Bats Stay Cool In Pittsburgh
Chapel Hill --- No. 12 North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 7-1 on Friday night on a blustery evening at Charles L. Cost Field. Aaron Sabato continued his hot streak going 2-for-4 at the plate while Michael Busch reached base for the 21st consecutive game, a new career high.
KEY MOMENTS
Pittsburgh took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning on four hits off the Tar Heel junior Tyler Baum.
Ike Freeman doubled to start the top of the sixth inning which seemed to ignite the Tar Heel offense. Ashton McGee grounded out to shortstop to move Freeman to third before Jackson Hesterlee singled to right field to score Freeman to make it 2-1.
Pittsburgh answered with two more runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Ashton McGee grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and the Heels best chance of the game.
Pittsburgh added to its lead with three more runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-1 lead.
NOTABLES
Tyler Baum has now thrown 5.0+ innings in 11 of his 12 outings so far this year.
Michael Busch walked in the sixth inning to extend his reached base streak to 22 consecutive games.
Aaron Sabato went 2-for-4 at the plate and tied his career high by reaching base in his 12th consecutive game.
Jackson Hesterlee's RBI single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to a career best four games. He also now has RBIs in 3 of his last 4 games.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: Pittsburgh, Derek West (3-2)
Loss: North Carolina, Tyler Baum (7-3)
UP NEXT
The Tar Heels and the Panthers will finish the series on Saturday, May 11 in a double header due to inclement weather on Sunday. The first game will start at 1 p.m. with the second game starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.