Carolina blue and Belichick's 'easy sell' kept Hardy home

CHAPEL HILL – Much like wide receiver Jordan Shipp, who recently said there was no way he could leave North Carolina once Bill Belichick was hired last December to replace Mack Brown, Will Hardy simply wasn’t interested in finding a new football program.

Also, like Shipp, he didn’t want a new school, either. UNC was his school and he was staying.

“There’s a lot of things Coach Belichick doesn’t need to say personally to me that shows the success he’s had, the players he’s coached in the NFL,” Hardy recently said in an interview at the Kenan Football Center. “So, initially seeing that was amazing. That’s an easy sell to me.

“And then once I got to talk to him personally and meet some of the new coaches that he was going to bring in was pretty simple for me to stay here. I just recently graduated from here, so there’s power in staying one place and being loyal to one place. I wanted to represent that Carolina blue for my whole career.”

A senior safety, Hardy played as a true freshman in 2022, so this is his last year. He has logged 864 career defensive snaps and been on the field for 425 special teams plays. Health has limited at times, but he’s 100 percent now and, according to some around the program, had an outstanding spring and is carrying that into the summer.

Hardy has been in on 94 tackles in his career, picked off two passes, and has even returned a few kickoffs for the Tar Heels.

Now as a leader, he has taken it upon himself to help get the team ready for fall camp, which begins August 1.

Here is more from Hardy’s media availability:

*What are some of the biggest differences between the program Brown ran and the one Belichick runs?

“There’s been a lot of good here. I’ve been a part of some great (teams) with Coach Brown and fortunate to be a part of those staffs and those teams. We’ve have success.

“Belichick’s brought some new stuff. The culture that’s new and sort of uplifted (and) just a mindset that attacks the day every single day. Obviously, it brings new coaches, too, so new position coach for me, new defensive coordinator. New schemes are always fun to learn and play in.

“So, there’s been a lot of good with Coach Belichick.”

*UNC lost 52 scholarship players from last year’s team, so getting to know such a new full roster is something Hardy has embraced.

“It’s been exciting. As a leader on the team and an older guy that’s been here for a while. There’s a lot of new guys in the spring and a lot of new guys now in the summer with freshmen and transfers.

“It’s just been exciting to learn new people, meet new people, take on a new challenge of leading those guys on the team and creating that team chemistry. That’s an important part of the summer for us is building that team chemistry getting ready for fall camp.”

*So, we’ve learned that Bill Belichick has a humorous side, so how did Hardy receive that from the hardened coach and what did he expect?

“I’ve loved getting to the actual personal side of Coach Belichick. When it’s serious he’s serious but there are times when he’ll just crack a joke out of nowhere. And him being monotone sometimes will make those jokes so funny.

“But I’ve loved having one-on-one conversations with him. It’s cool to see to meet him personally because you grow up seeing him on TV and everything, and he’s just completely different coach and guy when you get to be around him all day.”

*So, the joking side of Belichick is something the players spoke a lot about, but what about the gruff serious side. How often does that come out?

“It’s the little things. I’ve really enjoyed when we’re full team in the meeting room and he’s pointing out different stuff about the o-line of d-line… But you’ll get called out in front of the whole team and man, you’ve got to just say, ‘yes, sir.’ There’s no hiding in that respect.

“It’s been great. I love the way he coaches you one-on-one during practice. He’ll pull me off to the side and give me a little (tidbit) here and there. It’s cool to see how he knows the full game in every single detail.”