CHAPEL HILL --- Michael Busch's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave No. 9 North Carolina an 8-7 win over Duke on Saturday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. Joey Lancellotti picked up his first win of the season after throwing a season high 2.2 innings while striking out three batters and shutting out the Blue Devils. After the Tar Heels took a 5-1 lead after the sixth inning, Duke came to life with a six-run inning to take the 7-5 lead. The Heels responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to tie things at seven before Busch's solo home run in the eighth proved to be the game-winner. Austin Bergner started on the mound for the Heels and threw six strong inning while only giving up five hits and one run while striking out five batters. Dylan Harris, Busch and Jackson Hesterlee all hit home runs for the Heels, tying the most home runs in one game for the Heels this season. The Heels also hit three home runs against Miami on March 17.

KEY MOMENTS

Dylan Harris mashed the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning over the right field fence for his second home run of the season, putting Carolina up 3-1. Jackson Hesterlee's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was his second dinger in two days. His fourth of the year gave the Tar Heels a 5-1 lead. Duke scored six runs in the top of the seventh, starting with a two-run homer to left and a double that tied the game at 5-5. A wild pitch and an infield hit extended Duke's lead to 7-5. The Tar Heels scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at seven runs a piece. On a Caleb Roberts bunt back to the pitcher, a throwing error scored Michael Busch from second base and allowed Roberts to advance to second. Then, a Danny Serretti double scored Ike Freeman to tie the game. With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Michael Busch hit a solo shot to right-field to give Carolina the 8-7 advantage. Joey Lancellotti, who entered in the seventh, closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning to send the Tar Heels home as winners.

NOTABLES

With a walk in the third inning, shortstop Ike Freeman has now reached base in a career and team-high 19 consecutive games. Joey Lancellotti worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run and striking out three. Lancellotti's win was his first win of the season and his longest outing of the year. His previous high was 2.1 innings against Campbell (3/26). With the win, the Tar Heels move to over .500 in ACC play (6-5). Hesterlee's second home run of the weekend gives him four total round-trippers on the year. Carolina is now 4-1 in games when they are tied after seven innings. The Tar Heels are now 7-6 when being out-hit by opponents. This marks the team's third-straight ACC series win.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Joey Lancellotti (1-0) Loss: Thomas Girard (0-4)

UP NEXT