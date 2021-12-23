Carolina Dealing With Enhanced COVID Protocols Again

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown thought the worst of COVID was in the past, much like most everyone else.

Normal team meals, meetings, and basic activities returned in the summer, as concerns over the health risks regarding COVID had diminished, but also the possibilities of positive tests keeping players from games and teams from being able to participate. The 2020 experiences were in the rearview mirror.

Not so fast.

The Omicron variant and rapidly increasing positive tests around the nation, which has greatly affected pro and college sports with games being postponed and canceled at all levels, has forced the North Carolina coach to implement some old standards for how the Tar Heels will go about their business.

“COVID is obviously very aggressive right now,” Brown said Wednesday, following UNC’s final practice before it breaks for Christmas. “We’re looking at new protocols and going back to the same way we were last year when we get to the bowl game. We’re going to spread out to eat, spread out for our meetings. This stuff is doubling really fast, it’s obviously canceling and postponing practices and games across the country.”

The Tar Heels face South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. What’s particularly tricky about this is the players were free to go home Wednesday and aren’t slated to be back in Chapel Hill until Christmas Day evening, when they begin preparing for the Gamecocks in full force.