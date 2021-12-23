Carolina Dealing With Enhanced COVID Protocols Again
CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown thought the worst of COVID was in the past, much like most everyone else.
Normal team meals, meetings, and basic activities returned in the summer, as concerns over the health risks regarding COVID had diminished, but also the possibilities of positive tests keeping players from games and teams from being able to participate. The 2020 experiences were in the rearview mirror.
Not so fast.
The Omicron variant and rapidly increasing positive tests around the nation, which has greatly affected pro and college sports with games being postponed and canceled at all levels, has forced the North Carolina coach to implement some old standards for how the Tar Heels will go about their business.
“COVID is obviously very aggressive right now,” Brown said Wednesday, following UNC’s final practice before it breaks for Christmas. “We’re looking at new protocols and going back to the same way we were last year when we get to the bowl game. We’re going to spread out to eat, spread out for our meetings. This stuff is doubling really fast, it’s obviously canceling and postponing practices and games across the country.”
The Tar Heels face South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. What’s particularly tricky about this is the players were free to go home Wednesday and aren’t slated to be back in Chapel Hill until Christmas Day evening, when they begin preparing for the Gamecocks in full force.
Brown requested his players exercise the kind of caution they did in 2020 when the team was fortunate in getting through the season with minimal positive tests. The only UNC games affected were because of testing issues regarding opponents, not the Tar Heels.
Nevertheless, Omicron is much more contagious than the original Coronavirus and the Delta variant, though reports indicate it isn’t as harmful. Still, positives tests could impact the depth of the team Carolina takes to Charlotte.
“I told our guys we’ve (only) had one guy in two years that’s missed a game because of COVID, so our guys have handled it so well,” he said, before saying what he told the team. “‘So, when you go home, be smart. Be smart around your friends, wear your mask, take care of yourself. You don’t want to bring it back to the team, because it spreads so fast you could obviously have a game canceled.’”
And with that, the team is preparing again to deal with any players or coaches that can’t participate.
“We’ve been doing some cross training like we did last year to make sure we’ve got enough depth to play the game. And at the same time, we have a replacement coach for every coach on our staff, including me. Because if I can’t go or Coach (Phil) Longo or Coach (Jay) Bateman can’t go, somebody’s gotta step up and take their jobs for them.
“It’s a different time in a different world, but we’ve got to be prepared for everything.”
UNC’s players will return Christmas Day evening to begin preparing for the bowl game.