Carolina Fueled By 'Must Win' Mindset In Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, VA – Hubert Davis may not think about his team’s NCAA Tournament resume and the specifics to what makes a game fit into the Quad 1 or any Quad column, but his players know all about that.

The holdovers from North Carolina’s team last year experienced sitting on the NCAA fence as the regular turned into conference tournament time, and the nervousness the Tar Heels went through a year ago is something they want nothing to do with over the next few weeks.

“Oh man, last year was terrible,” junior forward Armando Bacot said, following Carolina’s 65-57 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

“Hopefully, it won't be like that this year. Hopefully, we get to experience a lot of North Carolina fans and make a deep run and have some fun.”

Playing well into the big dance is actually the least of anyone’s concerns right now within the walls of the UNC basketball program. Winning games, however, and enhancing its ho-hum resume is squarely on the radar. That is why the players knew venturing into this loud building with the fans right on top of the court and a whole lot at stake was a supremely big deal.

It was a must win for the Tar Heels.

“It's kind of a bad thing, but I feel like when we get in those situations when we are coming off a tough embarrassing loss, we just all come ready to play,” Bacot said. “We just gotta have that mentality every game.”

But this game was different. Not just because the Tar Heels were embarrassed Wednesday night on their own floor by a Pittsburgh team that had a Quad 4 rating when that contest tipped off. But because the Heels were 0-7 in Quad 1 games, and with the Hokies ranked No. 37 in the NET at the start of the day, this now qualifies as a Q1 victory. That column no longer has a goose egg in it for the Heels, and won’t through Selection Sunday.

Adding to the importance of this matchup, in which tickets at the top of the arena were going for more than $300 on various ticket sites, was that the Hokies were even more desperate for a resume-enhancing win.