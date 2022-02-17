Carolina Remaining True To Its Footprint, Sort Of
When North Carolina Coach Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill, one of his main objectives was to rebuild the Tar Heels' roster with in-state talent and improve relations with high school coaches fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news