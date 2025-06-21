Carolina's football history against current Big 12 programs

While North Carolina’s history facing members of the Big 12 Conference isn’t nearly as extensive as it is with the Tar Heels against the Big Ten and SEC, the Tar Heels have occasionally taken on programs from that conference.

Conference realignment, however, has clouded how to view any school’s history with name-the-conference. But with UNC taking on two teams from the Big 12 this season openign at home against TCU and traveling to UCF, we thought it would be a fun exercise to see how deep the history with the league goes.

It should be noted that UNC’s previous games with Nebraska, Texas, and Oklahoma aren’t factored into our research here. The history noted below are only programs currently in the Big 12.

Here’s what we learned:

*Overall, Carolina owns a 14-8 record against teams currently in the Big 12.

*UNC’s first game against a team currently in the Big 12 was in 1940 when the Tar Heels beat TCU 21-14 in front of 19,000 fans at Kenan Stadium. Carolina did not play a current Big 12 member for another 30 years when it lost to Arizona State in the Peach Bowl in 1970.

*The Tar Heels are 6-3 in home games, 5-1 in true road games, and 3-5 in neutral site games.

*All of Carolina’s true road games at current Big 12 programs have occurred since 1980 when the Heels traveled to Lubbock, TX, and beat Texas Tech 9-3. The Heels have also since played at Kansas, at Houston, at TCU, at Arizona State, and at Utah.

*All three meetings against West Virginia have been in bowl games over the last 28 years.

*Two games against current Big 12 members are on future schedules, and both are the other art of home-and-homes with TCU and UCF. Next season, the Tar Heels open versus the Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland, and in two seasons they host UCF.

*The current Big 12 programs UNC has never faced in football are Iowa State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, UCF, and Oklahoma State.

*Carolina’s records against current Big 12 teams:

-TCU – 3-0

-Cincinnati – 3-0

-Kansas – 2-0

-Texas Tech – 2-1

-Houston – 1-1

-Utah – 1-1

-Arizona State – 1-2

-West Virginia – 1-2

-Baylor – 0-1

-Arizona – 0-1

*The Tar Heels opened the 2025 season September 1 at home against TCU. UNC travels to Orlando, FL, to face Central Florida on September 20.