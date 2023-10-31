Drake Powell was a notable spectator last Friday night in the Dean Smith Center as North Carolina hosted St. Augustine's in an exhibition matchup.

In fact, the game was just part of Powell's official visit over the weekend. He has been on campus numerous times over his career, but this was his first official since he committed to the Tar Heels all the way back on September 8, 2022.

Powell also did not have his 5-star status the last he was an official visitor. He has made a meteoric rise up the charts all the way to No. 8 in the 2024 class. Powell possesses a combination of an ACC ready physique, quick twitch athleticism, defensive and rebounding tenacity, and finishing ability at the rim. He also shot 50% from three-point territory at last July's Peach Jam. Put all of that together, and you have a future difference maker at the University of North Carolina.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with him Tuesday afternoon where we got the latest from Powell himself about his development, and his new player/coach relationship with the UNC staff.

