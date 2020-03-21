News More News
Catching Up With Kamarro Edmonds

3-Star Havelock, NC, RB Kamarro Edmonds brings THI up to date on how things are going with his recruitment.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Kamarro Edmonds a class of 2021 running back from Havelock, NC, recently released his top eight schools list, which included Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, N.C. State, Louisville, Wake F...

