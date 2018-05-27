No. 5 North Carolina will host a regional in Chapel Hill for the second year in a row, the NCAA announced Sunday night. This will be the 10th time that UNC has hosted a tournament regional, the ninth time since 2006. By virtue of being selected to host, Carolina has officially earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.

The full field of 64 teams will be announced Monday at noon on ESPNU in a live, one-hour telecast. Ticket information will be released as soon as possible following the bracket announcement.

The Tar Heels are 23-7 all-time in home regional games and have advanced to ta Super Regional six times since the current format was implemented in 1999. This will be the 17th time in 20 seasons that head Coach Mike Fox has led the Tar Heels to a regional appearance.

2018 NCAA Regional Sites

Athens, Georgia - Georgia (37-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (37-20)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (38-18)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (45-14)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (44-10-1)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (42-17)

DeLand, Florida – Stetson (45-11)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (39-18)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (42-17)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-16)

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Minnesota (41-13)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (46-15)

Raleigh, North Carolina – NC State (40-16)

Stanford, California – Stanford (44-10)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida St. (43-17)