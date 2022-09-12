One of the top areas for North Carolina's recruiting efforts is in the Charlotte metro area. Brody Barnhardt, a 3-star class of 2024 safety from Providence Day School in the Queen City, was recently offered by the Tar Heels.

The Chargers are one of the top teams in the Tar Heel State regardless of classification, and feature several Division prospects, including Tar Heel targets quarterback Jadyn Davis and wide receiver Jordan Shipp in the 2024 class, and David Sanders from the class of 2025.

Barnhardt, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, has offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

THI caught up with Barnhardt to get the latest on his recruitment: