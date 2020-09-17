TarHeelIllustrated - Charlotte-UNC Game Cancelled

North Carolina’s game versus Charlotte scheduled for Saturday at Kenan Stadium has been cancelled due to several 49ers players being quarntined as a sreult of contact tracing.

Multiple 49ers tested positive for COVID this week, so the school announced on its website Thursday morning the game has been cancelled.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play," Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill said in a release. "We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game."

The decision was made due to the impact that contact tracing quarantine has had on a key position group. Over the past two weeks, there have been three positive cases of coronavirus in football student-athletes found through regular testing required by Conference USA.

This announcement does not impact the status of the home opener versus Georgia State scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

The game was originally not on UNC’s schedule, but with schedules revamped last month due to the effect of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, the schools agreed to play each other. This was supposed to be UNC’s only nonconference game, but now the Tar Heels’ schedule comprises just 10 contests, all versus ACC teams.

Carolina has an open date next weekend before heading to Boston College for a schedule Oct. 3 kick.

Stay with THI for more on this developing story.





Note: Some of the content in this piece is from Charlotte's release.