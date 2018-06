On Tuesday, Rivals released its top 100 for the class of 2020, on Wednesday it released its Rivals250 for the class, and nine of the prospects are from North Carolina while six prospects were also at Fedora’s Freak Show last Saturday night.

In fact, only 19 prospects from 2020 were on hand, but six were at this year’s Freak Show and several others attended last year’s but also camped at UNC in recent weeks, including 4-star quarterback Luke Doty from Myrtle Beach, SC.





This 9 NC Kids:

No. 32 – Porter Rooks, WR, Providence Day

No. 68 – Desmond Evans, DE, Lee County

No. 79 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, Myers Park

No. 125 – Jacolbe Cowan, DE, Providence Day

No 156 – Michael Wyman, WR, Dudley

No. 167 – Ray Grier, WR, South Point

No. 180 – Mushin Muhammad, WR, Myers Park

No. 188 – Mitchell Mayes, OL, Sanderson

No. 222 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Providence Day





The 6 FFS Particiants

No. 68 – Desmond Evans, Sanford, NC

No. 82 – Aaryn Parks, OL, FT. Washington, MD

No. 90 – Luke Wypler, OL, Montvale, NJ

No. 128 – Josh Moten, CB, Ft. Washington, MD

No. 222 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE, Charlotte, NC

No. 244 – Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Suffeld, CT

