Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More
Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this week.
Here is the list of highlights, tweets, reports, box scores and more from their week:
Tuesday, February 18
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) lost a tough one to Vashon (St. Louis, MO) 77-68
Love’s Stats: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.
Friday, February 21
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past De Smet (St. Louis, MO) 70-63 to win the conference championship .
Love’s Stats: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
(Love left the game late with a rolled ankle but returned to finish off the win for Christian Brothers on senior night)
Caleb Love Senior Night/McDonalds All American Jersey Pics:
Thursday, February 20
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) hammered Madison County (Danielsville, GA) 70-39 in the GHSA State Tournament Sweet Sixteen.
Kessler’s Stats: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
State Basketball Playoffs: Thursday Night Recap
Short Video Clip of Kessler Talking About Roy Williams & UNC
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) destroyed Mount St. Michael Academy (NY) 99-62 in the NY Archdiocesan Quarterfinals.
RJ Davis Stats: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists