basketball

Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More

Caleb Love (pictured) & two other future Tar Heels were in action this past week, here is information about their games.
Caleb Love (pictured) & two other future Tar Heels were in action this past week, here is information about their games. (CBC High School)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this week.

Here is the list of highlights, tweets, reports, box scores and more from their week:


Tuesday, February 18

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) lost a tough one to Vashon (St. Louis, MO) 77-68

Love’s Stats: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.

Story

Box Score

Photo Gallery

Tweet:

Tweet

Highlights

Highlights

Photo Gallery


Friday, February 21

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) moved past De Smet (St. Louis, MO) 70-63 to win the conference championship .

Love’s Stats: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

(Love left the game late with a rolled ankle but returned to finish off the win for Christian Brothers on senior night)

Story

Box Score

Caleb Love Senior Night/McDonalds All American Jersey Pics:

Tweet

Tweet


Thursday, February 20

Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) hammered Madison County (Danielsville, GA) 70-39 in the GHSA State Tournament Sweet Sixteen.

Kessler’s Stats: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

State Basketball Playoffs: Thursday Night Recap

Tweet

Tweet

Short Video Clip of Kessler Talking About Roy Williams & UNC


Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) destroyed Mount St. Michael Academy (NY) 99-62 in the NY Archdiocesan Quarterfinals.

RJ Davis Stats: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists

Story

Boxscore

Highlights

Not In Action

