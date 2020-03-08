News More News
Walker Kessler and Woodward Academy (pictured) won a state title, o what did the rest of UNCs class do this past week?
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this past week.

Here is the list of reports, highlights, tweets, stories and much more from their games:



Friday, March 6

Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) handled Cross Creek (GA) 75-56 to win the GHSA 4 A State Championship.

Kessler Stats: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks

GHSA State Finals Update:

Box Score:

Tweet:

Tweet

Highlights:


Tuesday, March 3

Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) defeated Parkway Central 70-54 to win the Class 5 District 6 championship.

Caleb Love Dunk

Tweet


Friday, March 6

Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) moved past DeSmet 62-53.

Love Stats: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Story

Box score:

Highlights

Tweet

Tweet


Sunday, March 8

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) was supposed to face Iona prep at 6:15 pm, but the game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.


Not In Action

