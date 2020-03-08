Class Of 2020's Week: Stories, Clips, Stats & More
Three of North Carolina’s five signed members of its basketball recruiting class of 2020 were in action this past week.
Here is the list of reports, highlights, tweets, stories and much more from their games:
Friday, March 6
Woodward Academy (College Park, GA) handled Cross Creek (GA) 75-56 to win the GHSA 4 A State Championship.
Kessler Stats: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks
Tuesday, March 3
Christian Brothers (St. Louis, MO) defeated Parkway Central 70-54 to win the Class 5 District 6 championship.
Friday, March 6
Christian Brothers High School (St. Louis, MO) moved past DeSmet 62-53.
Love Stats: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Sunday, March 8
Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) was supposed to face Iona prep at 6:15 pm, but the game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.