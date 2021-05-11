With the recruiting dead period concluding at the end of this month, meaning prospects can visit schools and meet face-to-face with coaches in June for the first time in 15 months, everything on the trail will significantly heat up starting June 1.

So, THI is looking ahead at who the main targets are for North Carolina with some perspective added in to help you get ready for the rush that is about to take place.

We begin our series with the class of 2022 running backs: