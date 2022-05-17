THI continues looking at North Carolina's class of 2023 football recruiting at each individual position in our series focusing on the Tar Heels' main targets. Today, we will look at the defensive backs.

The Tar Heels have two commitments at the present in quarterback Tad Hudson and offensive tackle Nolan McConnell.

Carolina has multiple targets in the defensive secondary. With the addition of new defensive coaches Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren to the staff, UNC has changed what type of players the Tar Heels need in their recruiting footprint.

The Tar Heels will need to sign several prospects in the defensive secondary due to graduation and moving on to the next level. The last few years injuries have plagued the Tar Heels, so they need depth because they plan on playing lots of guys.