THI continues looking at North Carolina's class of 2023 targets at each individual position in our series focusing on the Tar Heels' main targets. Today, we will look at the tight end position:

The Tar Heels have only one commitment at the present and its quarterback Tad Hudson out of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC.

The tight end room will have some spots available in the next few years. With Kamari Morales and John Copenhaver being the veterans in the group headed by Coach John Lilly. Also, there may be a spot due to the versatility of sophomore Bryson Nesbit, who will be playing some wide receiver and tight end this fall. North Carolina will look to add to this promising group.