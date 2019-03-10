Clemson, S.C. – North Carolina dropped a heartbreaker Sunday as Logan Davidson hit a two-run, two-out home run for Clemson in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Tar Heels, 5-4. Austin Bergner threw a season high seven innings and only allowed two earned runs while striking out six batters to pace the Heels on Sunday. Freshman Aaron Sabato and Caleb Roberts were the only Heel with multi-hit games as Sabato collected his second home run on the season and Roberts had a career high three hits.

KEY MOMENTS

Caleb Roberts doubled to left field with two outs in the fourth inning before scoring off a RBI single by Brandon Martorano to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. Clemson scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. After a solo home run, a double to center field scored a runner from first for the second run. Aaron Sabato tied the game with one swing of the bat as he launched a solo home run to left field. In the top of the 7th inning. Dylan Harris found his way to third base with only one out, but the Heels couldn't bring home the go ahead run. In the top of the 8th, Sabato delivered again with a double off the wall to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved the pinch runner Dallas Tessar to third base, Caleb Roberts singled to bring home Tessar for the 3-2 lead. Danny Serretti doubled to left field with two outs in the 8th inning to score Caleb Roberts from second to give the Heels a 4-2 lead. Logan Davidson hit a two-run home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Clemson the 5-4 win.

NOTABLES

Aaron Sabato hit his second home run of the season with a solo shot to left field in the 6th inning to tie the game, 2-2. Austin Bergner's 7.0 innings pitched are a season high. He previous high was 6.1 IP against USF on Feb. 24. Bergner has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his four starts this season. The 10 hits and 4 runs were a weekend high for the Heels. They only registered 6 hits in both of the first two games and scored two and three runs in the doubleheader on Saturday. Caleb Roberts had a career high three hits. It's his third multi-hit game of the season. 7 freshman played in their first ACC games over the three-game series. UNC was 5-0 in one-run games coming in to the weekend, but lost both games this weekend to now go 5-2 in one run games. In the 4 UNC losses this season, 27 of the 36 runs scored against (75%) came with two outs. In the 2 losses where UNC lost by more than one run, 23 of the 28 runs scored against (82%) came with two outs. The last time the Heels were swept in ACC play was in 2015 at Notre Dame.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Clemson, Carson Spiers (1-0) Loss: North Carolina, Austin Love (4-1)

