Fall Camp Report: Notes, Scoops, & Intel From Day 2

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina hit the practice field for the second consecutive day Saturday, as the Tar Heels are now two days into fall camp in preparation for the 2022 football season that begins August 27 when Florida A&M visits.

Day one was held at the Koman Practice Complex and was open to the media, but Saturday’s workout was open to the public and held inside Kenan Stadium. Approximately 2,000 fans showed up, and most remained until the end when players greeted them and threw autographed footballs into the crowd.