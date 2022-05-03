Commitment breakdown: UNC lands three-star OL Nolan McConnell
The North Carolina Tar Heels have made recruiting the state of Virginia a priority and that investment has paid off yet again in the form of Nolan McConnell. The three-star offensive lineman from Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge announced his commitment on Tuesday, choosing the Tar Heels over teams like Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, and others.
WHAT THE TAR HEELS ARE GETTING
McConnell is a big offensive lineman with a great frame and length. He is still relatively lean and will need to add a significant amount of playing strength before he can be relied upon. McConnell has solid technique as a run blocker and as a pass blocker. He understands how to use leverage to his advantage and how to use his length to steer defensive linemen. McConnell doesn't have a ton of in-game experience against elite pass rushers so there will be a learning curve. He is a solid overall athlete and his quickness will definitely be an asset to him as he adjusts to the college game.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR NORTH CAROLINA
Just the second commitment for the Tar Heels in the 2023 recruiting cycle, McConnell is a welcome addition, especially for quarterback commit Tad Hudson. North Carolina and head coach Mack Brown have become a major recruiting power in the state of Virginia and landing McConnell is a big deal. They kept him away from Virginia, his other top contender, despite having a new offensive line coach in Jack Bicknell.