Commitment breakdown: UNC lands three-star OL Nolan McConnell

The North Carolina Tar Heels have made recruiting the state of Virginia a priority and that investment has paid off yet again in the form of Nolan McConnell . The three-star offensive lineman from Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge announced his commitment on Tuesday, choosing the Tar Heels over teams like Virginia , West Virginia , Duke , and others.

McConnell is a big offensive lineman with a great frame and length. He is still relatively lean and will need to add a significant amount of playing strength before he can be relied upon. McConnell has solid technique as a run blocker and as a pass blocker. He understands how to use leverage to his advantage and how to use his length to steer defensive linemen. McConnell doesn't have a ton of in-game experience against elite pass rushers so there will be a learning curve. He is a solid overall athlete and his quickness will definitely be an asset to him as he adjusts to the college game.