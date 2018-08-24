Commits' Weekend Schedule
The high school football season is entering the second week and eight of UNC’s 11 committed players in the class of 2019 are in action.
Here is their schedule:
Friday, Aug. 24
*3-Star WR Welton Spottsville and Havelock (NC) H.S. entertains New Bern (NC) at 7:00 pm
*3-Star WR Raykwon Anderson and Charlton County (GA) host Brantley County (Nahunta, GA) at 7:30 pm
*3-Star DB Brendan Harrington and Northwood (Pittsboro, NC) host Jordan-Matthews (Siler City, NC) at 7:30 pm
*3-Star DB Giovanni Biggers and Boys Latin School (Baltimore, MD) visit Wilde Lake (Columbia, MD) at 6:00 pm
*3-Star DB Storm Duck and Boiling Springs (SC) travel to Westside (Anderson, SC) at 7:30 pm
*3-Star TE Kamari Morales and Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL)
visit Niceville (FL) at 7:00 pm
*3-Star DB Kenan Johnson and Lake Minneola (FL) host Eustis (FL) at 7:00 pm
Saturday, August 25
*3-Star LB Allen Smith and Grayson (GA) host Tucker (GA) at 6:00 pm on ESPNU
Not In Action
*4-Star RB Josh Henderson and Hun School (Princeton, NJ) do not play
*3-Star ATH Coleman Reich and Ledford Senior (High Point, NC) do not play
*2-Star OL/LS Drew Little and North Stanly H.S. (New London, NC) do not play